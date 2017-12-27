The Best Deals At The Toys "R" Us Year-End 2017 Sale, Because The Savings Are Huge

Now that things are quieting down after the big gift-giving holidays have passed us, there's time to regroup and see if it's possible to take advantage of the post-holiday sales. Some of the largest discounts come when the holidays are over and the stores need to get rid of surplus inventory, so it's a good time to take a look at the best deals at the Toys "R" Us End of Year Sale. The sale is on until Sunday, December 31st.

Toys "R" Us declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, so they have a big incentive to increase their sales right now on all types of toys across the board. On top of their sale prices, they are including an additional 20 percent discount. If you shop online, enter CLEARANCE20 in at checkout. If you go to the store, here's a coupon you can print and take with you.

When you shop, keep in mind that some products are only available in the stores. The website is able to tell you if a store near you has the item in stock. Some products can be shipped to the store for pickup and some products include free shipping to your home.

This roundup includes some of the most steeply discounted items but if you poke around the website, there's a savings on so many different types of toys. This is a great opportunity to exchange gifts your kids may already have or can't use, and also to take advantage of the cheaper prices to get ahead on your gift giving for the year. So go ahead and fill up that shopping cart.

Georgie Interactive 12-inch Electronic Puppy Georgie Interactive 12-inch Electronic Puppy ($40, Toys "R" Us) This adorable pup usually sells for $130 but with the sale and the additional end-of-year discount, you can adopt a pet for $40. He's soft, cuddly, plays fetch and best of all, you don't need to walk him. All of the perks and none of the smell!

Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ultimate FX Lightsaber Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Ultimate FX Lightsaber ($24, Toys "R" Us) Your child can act out the latest Star Wars movie at home with their very own lightsaber at a fraction of the $60 original cost. This lightsaber is exclusive to the store. And now that we think about it, there have got to be a bunch of adults you know who would appreciate this as well.

Fisher-Price Smart Interactive Bear Toy Fisher-Price Smart Interactive Bear Toy ($32, Toys "R" Us) This is the smart toy of the future. Originally priced at $100, it's a computer dressed as a cuddly friend but the amazing thing is that the computer adapts as it learns your child's preferences. Add to that Wi-Fi updates via an app and you'll never run out of fun things to do. Parents can also rest easy that no personally identifiable data is transmitted from the bear.

Bunchems Jumbo Pack — 1000 Piece Bunchems Jumbo Pack — 1000 Piece ($14, Toys "R" Us) Build almost anything with these colorful balls that stick together. There's a guidebook to help you make a puppy, monkey, giraffe or airplane or you can get creative and do your own thing. This pack was originally $40 so you're getting hours of fun at a big discount.

Diggin Active GetGo Foldaway Trampoline Diggin Active GetGo Foldaway Trampoline ($48, Toys "R" Us) Think of this toy as a gym membership for your child. For $48 (instead of its usual $130) your child can bounce around all day, which comes in especially handy in the cold winter months when it's harder to get outside. Add in the fact that it's easy to stash away, and it's the perfect addition to your playroom.

Playmation Marvel Avengers Power Activator With War Machine Playmation Marvel Avengers Power Activator With War Machine ($2, Toys "R" Us) This discount was so crazy, I had to read it six times before I believed it. It's a $50 toy, on sale for $1.50!! Grab this interconnected game system and the other action figures (seen below) as quickly as you can.

Playmation Marvel Avengers Vision Hero Smart Figure Playmation Marvel Avengers Vision Hero Smart Figure ($2, Toys "R" Us) You can get all eight of these Marvel action figures on sale for less than the original price of one ($15). Use these with the Power Activator (above).

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Operation Game Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Toy Hospital Operation Game ($10, Toys "R" Us) This takeoff on the classic "Operation" game is based on the Doc McStuffins TV show and tailored to younger kids. The game is usually $23, so this price gives it to you for less than half that cost.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Steep And Serve Tea Set Melissa & Doug Wooden Steep and Serve Tea Set ($16, Toys "R" Us) The kids can have wonderful pretend tea parties with this sturdy wooden tea set, complete with wooden tea bags and wooden cookies. A bargain at $16, marked down from $30.

Radio Flyer EZ Fold Stroll 'N Trike Radio Flyer EZ Fold Stroll 'N Trike ($104, Toys "R" Us) Your little one can grow up with this tricycle, that also can be pushed like a stroller if they aren't ready to pedal themselves. It's usually priced at $150, so now is a good time to get one. If it's too cold to use it where you live, it folds up and stores away so you can save it for the spring.

Ionix Junior Paw Patroller Ionix Junior Paw Patroller ($4, Toys 'R' Us) Save 60 percent (originally $10) on this truck filled with 38 Ionix blocks. The kids push the truck around, or have it park and build something.

Big Foot Monster Truck Ride On Big Foot Monster Truck Ride On ($200, Toys 'R' Us) Big sales sometimes make the big ticket items more affordable, as it does here. This $400 12 volt motorized car is half price this week. You can order it online and they will ship it to the nearest store.