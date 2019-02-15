As adorable as babies are, keeping up with their care can be pretty expensive, especially for first-time parents. There's a mounting laundry list of at-home care items new parents want to keep baby happy, and things can get a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a ton of affordable baby essentials that are easy to find on Walmart.com to help alleviate that stress. From bib sets to pacifier bundles (does anyone ever notice how many of these babies actually go through?), there are great deals to be found on items for your baby.

The love of my life just so happens to be an adorable 6-month-old girl, and in caring for her, I've come to appreciate the value of bulk purchases and multiple quantity items. Here are a few of my favorite affordable baby supplies on Walmart.com that help with her care. Want to know the best part? These items are super affordable, and you can get them delivered to your door in a pinch with two-day shipping on orders over $35! Remember: Happy babies make for happy parents.

This Great Bottle Set Makes Feeding On the Go Easy

Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles - 8oz, 3 Ct $14 Walmart A classic staple in any baby bag, Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles are designed to help ensure that your little one is comfortable and content when and after they eat. The internal vent system ensures even flow during feedings to prevent gas buildup and are really easy to clean. Shop Now

Stave Off Food Spills With This Cute Bib Set

Neat Solutions Baby Bibs (10 Count) $12 Walmart Keep food, milk and everything else in between off your baby's clothes with these soft bibs. They're made of a cotton blend fiber which means that your baby won't be sitting with a wet bib all day. Shop Now

Try These Pacifiers To Soothe Fussy Tots

Save Yourself (And The World) From Blowouts With These

Pampers Swaddlers Diapers (148 Count) $40 Walmart Nurse recommended, extra-soft and plush — it's probably the closest babies will come to sitting on clouds. With a built-in wetness indicator and leak guard, you'll have diaper blowouts under control, no matter where you are. Shop Now

Tackle Food, Diapers and All Messes With This

For The Baby That Grabs At Everything

Get Your Gentle Scrub On With These Washcloths

Invest In These Foundation Garments For Every Baby

Keep Baby Fresh And So Clean From Head To Toe

Get Longer Wear From Your Baby Clothes With These

For Keeping Those Tiny Feet Warm and Protected

For Skin Saving And Scratch-Free Nights, Try These Mittens

Save Your Garments and Yourself From Spit Up With These

Calm Fussy Tummies With This Sensitive Formula

For The Baby Who Loves To Chew, This Teething Ring Set Is A Must

Romper may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Romper's editorial and sales departments.