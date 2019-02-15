The Best Deals At Walmart.com On Must-Have Baby Products
As adorable as babies are, keeping up with their care can be pretty expensive, especially for first-time parents. There's a mounting laundry list of at-home care items new parents want to keep baby happy, and things can get a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a ton of affordable baby essentials that are easy to find on Walmart.com to help alleviate that stress. From bib sets to pacifier bundles (does anyone ever notice how many of these babies actually go through?), there are great deals to be found on items for your baby.
The love of my life just so happens to be an adorable 6-month-old girl, and in caring for her, I've come to appreciate the value of bulk purchases and multiple quantity items. Here are a few of my favorite affordable baby supplies on Walmart.com that help with her care. Want to know the best part? These items are super affordable, and you can get them delivered to your door in a pinch with two-day shipping on orders over $35! Remember: Happy babies make for happy parents.
This Great Bottle Set Makes Feeding On the Go Easy
Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles - 8oz, 3 Ct
A classic staple in any baby bag, Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles are designed to help ensure that your little one is comfortable and content when and after they eat. The internal vent system ensures even flow during feedings to prevent gas buildup and are really easy to clean.
Stave Off Food Spills With This Cute Bib Set
Neat Solutions Baby Bibs (10 Count)
Keep food, milk and everything else in between off your baby's clothes with these soft bibs. They're made of a cotton blend fiber which means that your baby won't be sitting with a wet bib all day.
Try These Pacifiers To Soothe Fussy Tots
Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier, 0-3 months (3 pack, 6 count)
This doctor-trusted pacifier is so good, it's the hospital standard for newborn babies. Made of BPA- and latex-free silicone and with a slight vanilla scent, these are designed for strength and comfort to soothe even the fussiest of babies.
Save Yourself (And The World) From Blowouts With These
Pampers Swaddlers Diapers (148 Count)
Nurse recommended, extra-soft and plush — it's probably the closest babies will come to sitting on clouds. With a built-in wetness indicator and leak guard, you'll have diaper blowouts under control, no matter where you are.
Tackle Food, Diapers and All Messes With This
Huggies Natural Care Baby Wipes Pop-Tops (Choose Your Count)
Spare yourself the thrill of the spill with these hypo-allergenic and dermatologically-tested wipes. They're fragrance free for even the most sensitive skin and trusted by moms and babies everywhere.
For The Baby That Grabs At Everything
Nuby Grip N Sip Soft Spout Trainer Sippy Cup (3 pack)
With uniquely designed Easy Grip™ handles, your baby will love the thrill of new motor skills while keeping hydrated. With an adequately aerated silicone spout that allows for even flow and no spills, hands-on hydration just got a bit more fun.
Get Your Gentle Scrub On With These Washcloths
Luvable Friends Baby Washcloths, Pink Chevron (12 Pack)
Never underestimate the value of a soft and absorbent washcloth. These are great multi-use cloths, especially for bath time and hard-to-reach areas that need a little extra TLC.
Invest In These Foundation Garments For Every Baby
Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Onesies Bodysuits, Unisex (6 Count)
These versatile bodysuits are stylish enough to be worn on their own or layered with other items. Made from super soft organically-sourced cotton, these bodysuits come with an easy access button bottom for diaper changes and an expandable neckline for slip on and off comfort.
Keep Baby Fresh And So Clean From Head To Toe
Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo With Oat, 18 Fl. Oz, (Twin Pack)
Featuring a gentle formula that softly cleanses without drying, this soothing baby wash is multi-functional as a wash and shampoo all in one. Plus, this twin pack is such a great value!
Get Longer Wear From Your Baby Clothes With These
Baby Bandana Drool Bibs for Teething and Drooling(10 Pcs/Pack)
These baby bandanas are not only stylish but practical to match your teething baby's drooling. Made from 100 percent cotton, these bandanas are soft against the skin and are great for absorption without leaving your baby soaked.
For Keeping Those Tiny Feet Warm and Protected
Gerber Terry Bootie Wiggle Proof Socks, Unisex (6 Count)
Incredibly soft and wiggle-proof to stand up to even the squirmiest baby, these adorable socks will keep your baby's feet warm and protected from the elements.
For Skin Saving And Scratch-Free Nights, Try These Mittens
Darlyng & Co Anti-Scratch Newborn Baby Mittens , 0-6 months (3 pairs)
Made specifically for scratch protection, these mittens protect from excessive rubbing on the skin — and those nocturnal scratches that seem to come out of nowhere. Super soft with an easy flip top for quick access and coverage, you're bound to keep your baby's sensitive skin mark-free every day of the week.
Save Your Garments and Yourself From Spit Up With These
Hudson Baby Boy and Girl Flannel Burp Cloths, (4 Count)
Burp cloths are an essential part of cleaning up spills and messes made by babies. Made from a 100 percent flannel cotton, these are soft against skin and absorbent enough to tackle most messes.
Calm Fussy Tummies With This Sensitive Formula
Parent's Choice HMO/NonGMO Sensitivity Infant Formula 4 Pack, 33.2oz ea
Make formula feeding a breeze and keep the baby happy with this sensitive tummy formula to help stave off fussiness and gas.
For The Baby Who Loves To Chew, This Teething Ring Set Is A Must
Mooi Baby - Baby Teething Ring (3 Pack)
These BPA-free silicone teething rings are colorful enough to keep your baby's attention and double as gum soothers for your growing baby. The odds are stacked against sprouting teeth with these fun rings.
Romper may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Romper's editorial and sales departments.