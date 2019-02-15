Romper
The Best Deals At Walmart.com On Must-Have Baby Products

As adorable as babies are, keeping up with their care can be pretty expensive, especially for first-time parents. There's a mounting laundry list of at-home care items new parents want to keep baby happy, and things can get a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, there are a ton of affordable baby essentials that are easy to find on Walmart.com to help alleviate that stress. From bib sets to pacifier bundles (does anyone ever notice how many of these babies actually go through?), there are great deals to be found on items for your baby.

The love of my life just so happens to be an adorable 6-month-old girl, and in caring for her, I've come to appreciate the value of bulk purchases and multiple quantity items. Here are a few of my favorite affordable baby supplies on Walmart.com that help with her care. Want to know the best part? These items are super affordable, and you can get them delivered to your door in a pinch with two-day shipping on orders over $35! Remember: Happy babies make for happy parents.

This Great Bottle Set Makes Feeding On the Go Easy

Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles - 8oz, 3 Ct

$14

Walmart

A classic staple in any baby bag, Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles are designed to help ensure that your little one is comfortable and content when and after they eat. The internal vent system ensures even flow during feedings to prevent gas buildup and are really easy to clean.

Stave Off Food Spills With This Cute Bib Set

Neat Solutions Baby Bibs (10 Count)

$12

Walmart

Keep food, milk and everything else in between off your baby's clothes with these soft bibs. They're made of a cotton blend fiber which means that your baby won't be sitting with a wet bib all day.

Try These Pacifiers To Soothe Fussy Tots

Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier, 0-3 months (3 pack, 6 count)

$11

Walmart

This doctor-trusted pacifier is so good, it's the hospital standard for newborn babies. Made of BPA- and latex-free silicone and with a slight vanilla scent, these are designed for strength and comfort to soothe even the fussiest of babies.

Save Yourself (And The World) From Blowouts With These

Pampers Swaddlers Diapers (148 Count)

$40

Walmart

Nurse recommended, extra-soft and plush — it's probably the closest babies will come to sitting on clouds. With a built-in wetness indicator and leak guard, you'll have diaper blowouts under control, no matter where you are.

Tackle Food, Diapers and All Messes With This

Huggies Natural Care Baby Wipes Pop-Tops (Choose Your Count)

$15

Walmart

Spare yourself the thrill of the spill with these hypo-allergenic and dermatologically-tested wipes. They're fragrance free for even the most sensitive skin and trusted by moms and babies everywhere.

For The Baby That Grabs At Everything

Nuby Grip N Sip Soft Spout Trainer Sippy Cup (3 pack)

$9

Walmart

With uniquely designed Easy Grip™ handles, your baby will love the thrill of new motor skills while keeping hydrated. With an adequately aerated silicone spout that allows for even flow and no spills, hands-on hydration just got a bit more fun.

Get Your Gentle Scrub On With These Washcloths

Luvable Friends Baby Washcloths, Pink Chevron (12 Pack)

$9

Walmart

Never underestimate the value of a soft and absorbent washcloth. These are great multi-use cloths, especially for bath time and hard-to-reach areas that need a little extra TLC.

Invest In These Foundation Garments For Every Baby

Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Onesies Bodysuits, Unisex (6 Count)

$15

Walmart

These versatile bodysuits are stylish enough to be worn on their own or layered with other items. Made from super soft organically-sourced cotton, these bodysuits come with an easy access button bottom for diaper changes and an expandable neckline for slip on and off comfort.

Keep Baby Fresh And So Clean From Head To Toe

Aveeno Baby Gentle Wash & Shampoo With Oat, 18 Fl. Oz, (Twin Pack)

$18

Walmart

Featuring a gentle formula that softly cleanses without drying, this soothing baby wash is multi-functional as a wash and shampoo all in one. Plus, this twin pack is such a great value!

Get Longer Wear From Your Baby Clothes With These

Baby Bandana Drool Bibs for Teething and Drooling(10 Pcs/Pack)

$12

Walmart

These baby bandanas are not only stylish but practical to match your teething baby's drooling. Made from 100 percent cotton, these bandanas are soft against the skin and are great for absorption without leaving your baby soaked.

For Keeping Those Tiny Feet Warm and Protected

Gerber Terry Bootie Wiggle Proof Socks, Unisex (6 Count)

$10

Walmart

Incredibly soft and wiggle-proof to stand up to even the squirmiest baby, these adorable socks will keep your baby's feet warm and protected from the elements.

For Skin Saving And Scratch-Free Nights, Try These Mittens

Darlyng & Co Anti-Scratch Newborn Baby Mittens , 0-6 months (3 pairs)

$30

Walmart

Made specifically for scratch protection, these mittens protect from excessive rubbing on the skin — and those nocturnal scratches that seem to come out of nowhere. Super soft with an easy flip top for quick access and coverage, you're bound to keep your baby's sensitive skin mark-free every day of the week.

Save Your Garments and Yourself From Spit Up With These

Hudson Baby Boy and Girl Flannel Burp Cloths, (4 Count)

$10

Walmart

Burp cloths are an essential part of cleaning up spills and messes made by babies. Made from a 100 percent flannel cotton, these are soft against skin and absorbent enough to tackle most messes.

Calm Fussy Tummies With This Sensitive Formula

Parent's Choice HMO/NonGMO Sensitivity Infant Formula 4 Pack, 33.2oz ea

$70

Walmart

Make formula feeding a breeze and keep the baby happy with this sensitive tummy formula to help stave off fussiness and gas.

For The Baby Who Loves To Chew, This Teething Ring Set Is A Must

Mooi Baby - Baby Teething Ring (3 Pack)

$13

Walmart

These BPA-free silicone teething rings are colorful enough to keep your baby's attention and double as gum soothers for your growing baby. The odds are stacked against sprouting teeth with these fun rings.

