Black Friday sales that start before Thanksgiving gives enthusiastic shoppers even more time to take advantage of the best deals of the year. Some of the best offerings from Kohl's Black Friday 2019 sale are available to claim as early as Nov. 25, and the deals are pretty fantastic.

If you find yourself with some free time between trips to the grocery store in the week leading up to Thanksgiving (starting Nov. 25), you may want to pop into your local Kohl’s or shop online because in addition to tons of discounted products, you’ll get $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent. If you’re not already familiar, Kohl’s Cash works essentially as a gift card that you can spend on a future Kohl’s purchase (there are no brand exclusions, per the company’s website) as long as you use it before it expires. It's like free money, kind of.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, customers will find doorbuster deals including TK TK, while the official Black Friday sale begins on Thanksgiving day; online the deals will be available at 12:01 a.m. Central Time on Thursday morning, and store will open at 5 p.m. local time. The doorbuster deals are only offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 while supplies last, so if you plan on shopping in person, it could be worth it to hop in the car and hit up your local Kohl's right after you've had your fill of pie.

In the meantime, read on for some of the absolute best deals from the Kohl’s Black Friday sale so you can plan accordingly.

1. Self Balancing Scooter Hover-1 Chrome Electric Self Balancing Scooter Kohl's | $230 $130 see on kohl's This cool electric scooter is perfect for anyone ages 13 and up who wants to look futuristic while cruising around the neighborhood. It comes with a rechargeable lithium battery and bluetooth connectivity so you can play music while you ride. On Black Friday, you'll also earn an additional $30 in Kohl’s Cash when you buy the scooter.

2. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer Kohl's | $380 $280 see on kohl's This mixer is a kitchen staple for any baker, and it comes in 25 colors ranging from classic black or white, to lavender, pistachio, and even lime green. You'll save $100 by buying on Black Friday, plus you'll receive $75 in Kohl's Cash.

3. Victrola Bluetooth Turntable Victrola Bluetooth 3-Speed Suitcase Turntable Kohl's | $70 $40 see on Kohl's This classic gift will upgrade any music-lovers life. The suitcase design closes when it's not in use so it takes up less space and doesn't get dusty. There's also an option to connect the turntable to bluetooth or using the aux jack so you can play tunes from your phone while you build up your record collection.

4. Fitbit Versa Lite Fitbit Versa LITE Edition Smartwatch Kohl's | $160 $100 see on Kohl's This Fitbit tracks steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, and heart rate. It will also give you text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is close, and if you have an Android, you can even reply right from the watch.

5. Step2 Play Kitchen Set Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Set Kohl's | $80 $50 see on kohl's If your kid just wants to "help" you in the kitchen constantly, then they'll love this Modern Cook Kitchen Set. It comes with a 25-piece accessory set (including the cutest pretend condiments and coffee pot).

6. LEGO Sets LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Set Kohl's | $170 $119 see on kohl's Kohl's is offering 30% off select LEGO sets on Black Friday, which means big savings, especially when you get into the pricier sets like this Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which comes with a whopping 1,414 pieces. If you're looking for something a little more simple (and less likely to end up embedded into the bottom of your foot) there are tons of sets to choose from, including Harry Potter options and Duplos for the younger set.

7. Amazon Echo Show Amazon Echo Show 5 Compact 5.5-in. Smart Display with Alexa Kohl's | $80 $50 see on kohl's You can think of the Amazon Echo Show as Alexa's BFF and visual component. You can have Alexa give you recipe suggestions, for example, and the Echo Show will display the steps visually so you can follow along. It can also be used to control the thermostat, show your security cameras, or even control your lights, and it makes for a great family gift.