Making the decision to get a family pet is major. First you have to agree on whether you want a cat or dog — dicey territory to be sure. Yet even if your family falls decidedly in the dog camp, you still have to agree on the breed. Big dog or little? In my case, my daughter wants a Maltese but my husband wants a Lab — it's a total stalemate. Fortunately, there's a way (albeit unconventional) to settle this matter: the zodiac! Here's what kind of dog you should have based on your kid's zodiac sign.

When your family is divided on what kind of pup to pick, it's easy to just throw in the towel and say "Okay, no dog!" But, there's something so sweet about the bond between a child and his or her beloved pet, that makes it totally worthwhile to go the extra mile to find just the right canine companion. So in the case of my family, where my daughter wants a lap dog and my husband wants a running mate, well, I've turned to the zodiac and bingo: signs point to a Poodle mix, like a Labradoodle. I think that sounds like a win-win for everyone.

Wondering what the best dog breed is for your family? Here's a list of the best dogs for you based on your child's zodiac sign.

Aries = Australian Shepherd John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images Aries children, with birthdays falling between March 21 - April 19, will find their dog spirit animal in an Australian Sheep Dog, also known as Australian Shepherds. Aries are known for being "go-getters who don’t just sit around all day waiting for opportunity to knock on their door. They go out and make their own luck," according to Zodiac Fire. Australian Shepherds are equally tireless and "happiest when he has a job to do," according to The American Kennel Club.

Taurus = Labrador Retriever Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Taurus tots, born between April 20 - May 20, will find their perfect canine companion in a Labrador. That's because a Taurus tends to be reliable and dependable, according to Ganesha Speaks, and labs are known for their dependability, too. "They make great therapy dogs, service dogs and guide dogs, gun dogs retrieving upland game and fowl, search and rescue dogs, and are the best all-around family dog," explained Wide Open Pets.

Gemini = Bichon Frise Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images Those with a Gemini in the house, born between May 21 - June 20, need an energetic dog like a Bichon Frise, according to Readers Digest. "These highly active and energetic dogs will always be ready for a new adventure," they explained. Geminis are sociable and ready for fun, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Therefore it would make sense for Geminis to choose an equally active companion, like a Bichon Frise.

Cancer = Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kids born under the Cancer sign, with birthdays between June 21 - July 22, should seek out a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, as they share similarly sensitive personalities. Cancers tend to be ruled by their emotions. "As children, they don't have enough coping and defensive mechanisms for the outer world, and have to be approached with care and understanding, for that is what they give in return," explained Astrology Zodiac Signs. Likewise, King Charles are very gentle companions, "The breed is very sensitive to the emotions of people and make excellent therapy dogs for those in need," explained I Heart Dogs.

Leo = Golden Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If your little one is a Leo, born between July 23 - August 22, then you're going to want to find a good old Golden Retriever. That's because Leos are known for being warm-hearted and cheerful, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, just like Retrievers are. Golden Retrievers have a friendly, intelligent, and devoted temperament, according to the American Kennel Club. Sounds like they'll get along with your Leo famously.

Virgo = Border Collie Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virgo kiddos, born between August 23 - September 22, will find their best buddy in a Border Collie. Virgos tend to be "kind, hardworking, and practical," according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Border Collies are also hardworking. "Having a job to perform, like agility—or herding or obedience work—is key to Border happiness," explained the American Kennel Club.

Libra = Labradoodle micajoy104/Fotolia If you've got a little Libra on your hands, like I do, born between September 23 - October 22, then your best dog match is Poodle Mix, like a Labradoodle. "Ideally, a Labradoodle is likely to be smart and highly trainable, thanks to the Poodle’s intelligence and the Lab’s love of working with people," explained Vet Street. Libras are known for their quick wit, too. "Never underestimate the intelligence of a Libra for they possess some of the most clever and ‘switched on’ brains in all of the zodiac," according to Zodiac Fire.

Scorpio = Schipperke Volofin/Fotolia Strong-willed Scorpio children, born between October 23 - November 21, can call a Schipperke their ultimate four-legged friend. "Curious, lively, and intense but mischievous, this little black dog is a robust, long-lived companion for whom there is never a dull moment," explained the American Kennel Club. Likewise, Astrology Zodiac Signs describes Scorpios as passionate and assertive people. Sounds like they can keep each other on their toes.

Sagittarius = Greyhound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Those with Sag kids, born between November 22 - December 21, should race to get a greyhound. "A typical Sagittarian is free-spirited, calm and fond of traveling and exploring new places. Greyhounds would make ideal pets as the breed is mild-mannered yet active and likes racing and hunting in wild terrains," explained MSN Lifestyle.

Capricorn = German Shepherd Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you've got a Capricorn on your hands, born between December 22 to January 19, then seek out a German Shepherd. Capricorns tend to be "disciplined and have a lot of respect for those who are focused on their goals," according to Ganesha Speaks. Likewise, German Shepherds are one of the most easily trainable dog breeds. "There is good reason this large and powerful breed is often used for police and military work. They are tireless workers and want nothing more than to please their handlers," explained the American Kennel Club.

Aquarius = Brussels Griffon Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images Does your kid have a winter birthday? Aquarius kids born between January 20 -February 18 will make great owners to their eccentric counterpart, the Brussels Griffon. "The terrier-like Brussels Griffon is happy, spunky, spirited, and comical," according to Your Pure Bred Puppy. Aquarians also tend to be a little quirky sometimes, too, but "their friends love them for their eccentricities because who wants to be normal anyway… that’s so boring," explained Zodiac Fire.