Ask any parent, and they'll likely tell you that actively keeping a child entertained for prolonged stretches at a time is akin to an Olympic sport. Luckily, there's an endless supply of educational electronic toys on Walmart.com designed for the very purpose of keeping a toddler occupied and learning at the same time.

With all the educational gadgets available on the site, it's easy to stock up on a few that stimulate different senses in your little one. For example, if you want to encourage speech, a LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book is a parent fave; if your tot is more musically inclined, a "Rocktopus" that introduces little ones to a variety of musical instruments is the way to go.

Ultimately, you can't go wrong picking up one or two (or even three) of these fun and engaging educational electronic toys on Walmart.com for your tot. Just make sure you have an extra pack of batteries on hand. With all the playing your little one is going to do, you're going to need them.

Unleash Your Child's Inner Wordsmith With This Toy

LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book $18 Walmart Get into the dual learning of words and sounds with this nifty book. It's super colorful and has touch pads strategically placed on toddler-friendly words that'll have your kid learning and talking in no time.

This Chair Will Keep Up With Your Toddler's Development

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair $30 Walmart With over 50 sing-a-long songs, this chair will get the learning party started. It's touch-sensitive, so it knows when your tot sits and stands. The best part? You can adjust the settings to accommodate your toddler's specific age and learning stage, so it's a toy that will stand the test of time.

Encourage Play And Learning With Your Child's First Pet

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Puppy $12 Walmart Soft and cuddly, this puppy is responsive to touch and will introduce your toddler to exciting words and sounds. It comes with three levels of play — "explore," "encourage," and "pretend" — meant to keep your child entertained while engaging those motor skills.

This Is One Spin Class Your Tot Can Attend

LeapFrog Spin & Sing Alphabet Zoo $20 Walmart Spin the wheel and learn the alphabet with your kiddo's favorite animals. Each turn moves beads on either side for auditory stimulation. Once the wheel stops and lands on a letter, your child will learn to sound out a letter or an animal. This bright toy is sure to keep your baby engaged and learning all day.

Sharpen Those Cognitive Skills With This Activity Cube

VTech Busy Learners Activity Cube $17 This busy activity cube has five sides of fun, sounds, and lights to keep your toddler squealing with joy. Multiple buttons introduce your tot to animal names, shapes, and sounds; plus, there's an interactive feature to encourage tactile learning. A plus for parents: there's a volume control for quieter play.

Take On Easy Learning With A Kid-Friendly Laptop

Brilliant Beginnings Flip Duck Learning Laptop $13 Walmart This fun laptop introduces kids to shapes and the alphabet. With a brightly lit keypad and a rattle on the side, it's incredibly interactive and helps sharpen your child's motor skills.

Twist, Dance, and Learn With This Fun Play Mat

LeapFrog® Learn & Groove™ Musical Mat $27 Walmart Twist, dance, and shout with this super-fun play mat. With this musical toy, you can create an interactive learning experience filled with song and dance while your toddler learns about numbers, animals, and instruments.

Learn To Count And Play Cashier For A Day With This

LeapFrog Count Along Register $19 Walmart Count coins and play with numbers with this fun cash register. Kids get to sharpen their math skills while pretending to own their own store — the perfect combination of education and imagination. It even comes with play food items to correspond with matching buttons on the register.

Guide Your Little Artist Along With This Gadget

VTech Write & Learn Creative Center $25 Walmart Unleash your little one's inner artist! This toy gives kids a fun way to learn step-by-step instructions to write and draw. With a reactive touch pad, this will be the most fun your tot will have with doodles, and you'll love it because there's no ink or cleanup involved.

This Dance Mat Puts Those Coordination Skills To Practice

Light Up - Arcade Style Dance Mat with Built In Music $70 Walmart Designed for the active kid, this mat is made for endless play. Test and sharpen those coordination skills with this fun and interactive dance mat. It's fully adaptable to your child's age level, boasting multiple game modes and built-in music.

For The Musically Inclined Tot, This "Rocktopus" Is A Must

Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus $56 Walmart So many arms, so little time! This fun octopus helps teach kids about music and exposes them to different instruments and sounds. Fully interactive, this is sure to keep kids engaged and learning the fundamentals of music for hours.

