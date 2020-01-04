It can be tough to find clothes that fit just right when you're pregnant. It's a sure bet that most of your old standbys will start to feel uncomfortable in one way or another — including your underwear. The good news is there are options out there made for your pregnant body, and the best maternity underwear definitely doesn't lack in the comfort department.

Here's the thing: When you're carrying around another person all day long, you don't have the time or patience to deal with underwear that bunches up or irritates your skin. The most comfortable maternity underwear all has one thing in common: major stretch. Before you invest in a few new pairs, check out the fabric they're made from and look for elastane or spandex so you can be sure they'll stretch with you as you move.

Plus, you don't have to give up your favorite style just because you're pregnant. If you rocked a thong before your bump started to grow, you can totally rock one now, too. Same goes for briefs, hipsters, or a more supportive style like high-waist compression underwear. Just be sure to look for a wide waistband that sits snugly below or over your belly, depending on your preference.

You'll change a lot during pregnancy, but your underwear doesn't have to. Here's a round-up of some of the best maternity underwear out there to help you narrow down your options.

1. The Best Under-Belly Maternity Underwear: Intimate Portal Under-Bump Underwear Intimate Portal Under-Bump Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon | $17 See On Amazon If you prefer your bump uncovered, these under-belly maternity undies are an absolute must. For one, they're extremely soft and made from a spandex-cotton blend that won't irritate your skin. They also sit comfortably below your belly without any pressure, so if you're carrying low, you can still wear these underwear without them pinching your skin. They also feature a light inner lining and a full brief cut so you're completely comfy and covered. What mothers say: "These are ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We all go through that phase of pregnancy where we think we can actually make our regular underwear work until the end. Then somewhere between 20-30 weeks we hit that wall of surrender and realize we need new underwear. This is my 4th pregnancy, and I've never found underwear this cute or this comfortable."

2. The Best Over-Belly Maternity Underwear: Wirarpa Women's Breathable Underwear Wirarpa Women's Breathable Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon | $23 See On Amazon These over-belly underwear offer tons of stretch so you can wear them throughout your whole pregnancy. They're made from cotton with a high amount of spandex woven in so they easily fit over your bump in any trimester. The waistband is even double-layered so it won't roll down or dig into your skin. Plus, the inner lining is moisture-wicking to help you stay cool all day long. What mothers say: "I love these underwear! I bought as maternity underwear and I am currently in my 2nd trimester. They were such a great purchase! They are super comfortable, stretchy and able to be pulled up over your bump. Definitely will be buying more!"

3. The Best Compression Maternity Underwear: Belevation Maternity Underwear Support Briefs Belevation Maternity Underwear Support Briefs Amazon | $16 See On Amazon Not only are these compression underwear super supportive, but they're also seamless. The band that goes over your belly is made from a nylon-spandex blend that gently cradles your bump without too much pressure. It's also mesh to allow for airflow so you won't overheat, and the lining is super soft and moisture-wicking. Amazon reviewers love these compression underwear, especially in the last trimester when you need a bit more support. What mothers say: "I absolutely love these maternity undies! They give me just enough support without being restrictive in my movements. The fit was great with lots of room. Definitely planning to buy more."

4. The Best Thong: Mae Women's Seamless V Thong Mae Women's Seamless V Thong (5-Pack) Amazon | $20 See On Amazon These super soft thongs aren't technically maternity underwear, but plenty of Amazon reviewers wear these throughout their pregnancies. They're made from cotton and spandex so they stretch as your bump grows, and they even feature a V-shaped waistband so they sit just beneath your belly. Plus, their wide waistband lays flat and is virtually seamless under your jeans or leggings. What mothers say: "I’ve been searching for a decent pair of thong panties to wear while pregnant. I’m 5 months along and didn’t want to buy the granny pantie style of underwear. I instantly fell in love with them. The fabric is super soft and the seam is very stretchy not to mention they are low enough they don’t bother my tummy."