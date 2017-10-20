It should come as no surprise to you that trick or treating in New York City typically involves more planning and more complicated logistics than, say, a night of trick-or-treating in the suburbs. From games and entertainment to incredible locations, there are a lot of spots to trick-or-treat in The Big Apple. But how do you know what is the best place to trick-or-treat in New York City? While it depends on what tickles your ghost-loving fancy, and what works best for your unique family, there are a few "best of the best" options for you to choose from.

Local New York City real estate website 6sqft.com declares West 69th Street between Broadway and Central Park is the Upper West Side's best spot for trick-or-treating, and suggests 21st and 22nd streets between Ninth and Tenth Avenue in Chelsea are great for kids' trick-or-treating as well. They list 94th Street between Park and Lexington as another best bet for the Upper East Side, too.

Now, if you aren't familiar with Halloween in New York City, it's a little different than your average trick-or-treating experience in a smaller city, town, or suburb. Because so many buildings are high-rises, Business Insider reminds us all that many kids actually trick-or-treat at the street-level stores. Daytime trick-or-treating is popular, too, as are the busiest streets, like Lexington, Third, and Madison Avenues.

If you're looking for a more traditional Halloween experience, the brownstones of the Upper East Side might be the best spot for trick or treating. Many homeowners decorate their stoops and front doors, and 78th Street between Park and Lexington, says Business Insider, has gained a reputation for lots of decorations and a welcoming environment for kids trick-or-treating.

Many neighborhoods have a 4:00 p.m. start time for trick-or-treating, and 7:00 p.m. is typically the standard end time for most neighborhoods and stores. Stores will also let you know when they have run out of candy by posting a sign on the door.

According to TimeOut, a go-to site for travel tips and local info, there's a great list of Halloween events that are happening at locations around the city. Lincoln Center will host its annual Halloween festival on Saturday, October 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with candy, scary stories and costumes. Also on Saturday, October 28th, the High Line will turn very spooky. TimeOut reports, "Trick-or-treaters can decorate pumpkins, journey through a spooky train tunnel and join characters like the Mad Cookie Man and the West Side Cowboy in a trick-or-treat quest where they'll answer riddles in exchange for yummy goodies." Tickets are required for this event.

The American Museum of Natural History will hold its Halloween celebration on Saturday as well, with kids crafts, treats and lots of costumed characters. And on Sunday, October 29th, kids with particular pride in their costumes can participate in a Halloween parade at Washington Market Park, starting at 12:45 p.m., weather permitting. All costumed kids are welcome and there will be a hay maze and other activities available for children of all ages on the day.

To reiterate: the best spot for trick or treating in New York City depends on the age of your kids, how much you like giant crowds, and personal preference, to be sure. In fact, you'll really have to try out a few of these for yourself in order to make a final decision on what is the best place to trick-or-treat The good news is that you can spread out the Halloween festivities, so really whatever works for your schedule can work for your little ones. And for some kids, that means getting to wear a the multiple costumes they can't decide on so you can avoid the traditional Halloween costume meltdown, which, of course, is the dream.

