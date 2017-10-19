When it comes to trick or treating with your kids, it's all about location, location, location. You want to find that perfect place that will give you access to the best Halloween goodies, while making you feel safe enough to let your little ones run off all of their sugar-induced excitement. And unless you're a walking neighborhood guide, finding that perfect place could be a tall order. If you're in San Francisco and are still trying to finalize your candy collecting game plan, then you need to know about the best places to trick or treat in San Francisco.

Great weather, beautiful homes, and walkability are among the things that make San Francisco a pretty awesome place to trick or treat. In fact, according to Zillow, San Francisco ranks third among the top trick or treating cities in the country. And whether you're looking to walk through historic neighborhoods or among the animals in the city zoo in search of your favorite sweet treats, Bay Area parents have plenty of great options for safe, family-friendly Halloween fun with their kids this year.

So check out this list of the best places around the city to satisfy your entire family's candy cravings. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer to the city, you're guaranteed to find something that will make your kid's Halloween extra special. And with all of the time you've saved, you'll be able to break out the glue gun and put the finishing touches on your costumes.

Cole Valley Giphy The folks in Cole Valley really get into the spirit on Halloween. And the area of Belvedere Street between 17th Street and Parnassus Avenue is the sweet spot ... literally. The street is closed off to traffic, making it safer for tiny ones to travel, and the houses are decked out with plenty of lights and spooky decorations. However, because Belvedere is on a hill, your tiniest trick or treaters may get tuckered out.

NoPa Giphy The North of the Panhandle Neighborhood Association organizes an annual Halloween extravaganza with costume contests, haunted houses and lots of opportunities to score some sweet Halloween loot. Most of the activity will take place on Grove Street, between Central and Baker.

Golden Gate Park Giphy Head over to Golden Gate Park for the California Academy of Sciences SuperNatural Halloween event. Along with trick or treating, the event will feature dancing, face painting, and live animal shows. And while you're enjoying the festivities, you can feel good knowing that your participation will help to support Academy for All, an initiative that provides free and low-cost admission to the Academy for families.

Japantown Giphy Japantown is one of the city's most historic neighborhoods and the host of an awesome annual Halloween bash. At the Japantown Peace Plaza, you will find a free Halloween event for children of all ages. All you need is a costume to enjoy trick or treating, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

San Francisco Zoo Giphy On Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, visit the San Francisco Zoo for Boo at the Zoo. Along with trick or treat stations, the event will feature a haunted nature trail and much more. And there's even a little fun for parents. You can sample a selection of specialty brews while enjoying the sounds of traditional European polka music.

Sea Cliff Giphy Checking out the homes may be just as much fun as eating all of the candy you'll score when trick or treating in Sea Cliff. Local legend has it that residents of the area have been known to hand out full sized candy bars. Get your sweet tooth ready.