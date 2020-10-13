I don't know about yours, but my kids' holiday lists are a mile long. Thankfully, this year, we are being given an early boost to our shopping with the October Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day toy deals are hitting some of the hottest kid-favorites of the year.

This year, Prime Day falls on Oct. 13 and 14, having been delayed because of the COVID crisis. For a while, consumers were fairly confident that it was simply cancelled for the year, but that's not the case, and there's plenty of deals. Whether your kid is into construction toys, dolls, or pretend play, Amazon has a deal that will suit their needs, and at rock bottom prices. This year, many of us have far less available to spend on gifts, and we need all the help we can get.

My own children have asked for a combination of video games, Barbie dolls and accessories, Hatchimals, art supplies, and of course, LEGO. I am confident that I can get more than a few of these toys through the deals offered on Prime Day. My hope is that the discounts will be large enough that my meager budget doesn't take a beating.

1. Roblox Roblox Action Collection - Legends of Roblox Six Figure Pack [Includes Exclusive Virtual Item] Amazon | $19.99 $14.99 SEE ON AMAZON Perennial favorite Roblox is offering this set of action figures for 30% off. It includes one exclusive virtual item as well, unavailable outside of this set.

2. Chewbacca Mask Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask, Funny GRAAAAWR Noises, Sound Effects, Ages 5 and up, Brown (Amazon Exclusive) Amazon | $29.35 $20.50 SEE ON AMAZON This hilarious mask will have your kids in stitches, and it's available today for just over $20. Totally worth it.

3. Transformers Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Wfc-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3 Pack - Final Strike Figure Series: Part 1 (Amazon Exclusive) Amazon | $49.99 $34.99 SEE ON AMAZON Take it from someone whose child was obsessed with Transformers — you're never going to see a set like this any cheaper.

4. Schwinn Balance Bike Schwinn Skip Toddler Balance Bike, 12-Inch Wheels, Beginner Rider Training, Multiple Colors Amazon | $84.99 $71.50 SEE ON AMAZON These balance bikes are going to sell out quick — you've probably seen them all over your neighborhood — so you'll want to act fast to get your kid's favorite color.

5. Jungle Animal Rescue Playset Constructive Playthings CP Toys 55 pc. Jungle Animal Rescue Playset with 5 Action Figures and Safari Jeep Amazon | $77.48 $63.28 SEE ON AMAZON This is an enormous set of animals and barn accessories for the price. Perfect for your little future veterinarian or dude ranch owner.

6. Teeter Totter Indoor Outdoor Teeter Totter Amazon | $134.49 $107.67 SEE ON AMAZON This teeter totter looks so much safer than the ankle crushing models we had as kids.

7. Jumbo Plastic Building Blocks MassBricks Jumbo Plastic Building Blocks - 86 Pieces Giant Toddler Bricks Kids, Boys, Girls Age 1 - 8 Play Large Educational, Construction, Stacking Toys BPA Free Storage bin for (1 Pack) Amazon | $134.90 $107.92 SEE ON AMAZON 86 super jumbo blocks at a very reasonable price. These are the blocks big enough for your kids to make furniture out of. They'll adore them.

8. 'How To Train Your Dragon' Plush DreamWorks Dragons Lightfury, 14-inch Deluxe Plush Dragon Amazon | $27.60 $12.99 SEE ON AMAZON Lightfury is obscenely popular, and for $13, how can you say no?

9. Magnatiles Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 100 Piece Set Amazon | $119.99 $83.99 SEE ON AMAZON If your kid hasn't yet been bitten by the Magnatile bug, this set will surely do it. Plus, when they tire of them, they make great fridge magnets.

10. Barbie Barbie Beach Cruiser and Ken Doll Amazon | $34.99 $23.49 SEE ON AMAZON Amazon tells me I bought this for my daughter in 2016. She still plays with it today. Grab this toy.

11. LEGO LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander 75253 Star Wars Droid Building Set with R2 D2 Robot Toy for Kids to Learn to Code (1,177 Pieces) Amazon | $199.99 $134.99 SEE ON AMAZON This is a huge deal on this 1000+ piece Star Wars set. It's probably the best of the year.

12. Pretend Kitchen Set UNIH Toys for Kids Play Kitchen Pretend Kitchen Playset Toddler Toy with Realistic Lights & Sounds,Play Oven & Sink,Coffee Toy Set,Kids Phone and Other Kitchen Accessories Blue Toys for Girls and Boys Amazon | $99.99 $74.99 SEE ON AMAZON $25 off this complex kitchen from UNIH. It even has a coffee maker with coffee pod. (As a Nespresso lover, I appreciate this deeply.)

13. Fire Tablet Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Amazon | $99.99 $59.99 SEE ON AMAZON We all expected big discounts on Amazon devices, but this one is particularly strong, and it comes with a two-year guarantee.

14. Easel BATTOP Art Easel for Kids, 360° Rotate Double Sided Standing Art Drawing Board, Two Height Adjustable Painting Easel for Kids w/Accessories for Kids... Amazon | $59.99 $47.98 SEE ON AMAZON Your kids will get years of play out of this toy. It has tons of accessories, it's made with sturdy materials, and the ratings are great.

15. Paint Squishies MALLMALL6 10Pcs DIY Slow Rising Food Squishies Kit Set Blank Squishies Bulk Art Crafts Kits for Kids Dessert Ice Cream White Squishys to Paint 12 Color Pen... Amazon | $25.99 $17.93 SEE ON AMAZON Squishies are still all the rage. This DIY kit is cheap and cheerful, and if my daughter is correct, your kids will go HAM for it.

16. 54" In-Ground Basketball Hoop Silverback 54" In-Ground Basketball Hoop Amazon | $869.99 $374.98 amazon An in-ground basketball hoop would make an incredible gift for the holidays, and this one is majorly discounted.

17. Building Table Mega Bloks Build 'n Learn Table Amazon | $44.99 $30.99 SEE ON AMAZON Building tables save you so much energy at night when you're putting toys away because it is so self-contained. This one from Mega Bloks will provide ample play time and entertainment for your little one.