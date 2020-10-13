I don't know about yours, but my kids' holiday lists are a mile long. Thankfully, this year, we are being given an early boost to our shopping with the October Amazon Prime Day, and the best Prime Day toy deals are hitting some of the hottest kid-favorites of the year.
This year, Prime Day falls on Oct. 13 and 14, having been delayed because of the COVID crisis. For a while, consumers were fairly confident that it was simply cancelled for the year, but that's not the case, and there's plenty of deals. Whether your kid is into construction toys, dolls, or pretend play, Amazon has a deal that will suit their needs, and at rock bottom prices. This year, many of us have far less available to spend on gifts, and we need all the help we can get.
My own children have asked for a combination of video games, Barbie dolls and accessories, Hatchimals, art supplies, and of course, LEGO. I am confident that I can get more than a few of these toys through the deals offered on Prime Day. My hope is that the discounts will be large enough that my meager budget doesn't take a beating.
1. Roblox
Perennial favorite Roblox is offering this set of action figures for 30% off. It includes one exclusive virtual item as well, unavailable outside of this set.
2. Chewbacca Mask
This hilarious mask will have your kids in stitches, and it's available today for just over $20. Totally worth it.
3. Transformers
Take it from someone whose child was obsessed with Transformers — you're never going to see a set like this any cheaper.
4. Schwinn Balance Bike
These balance bikes are going to sell out quick — you've probably seen them all over your neighborhood — so you'll want to act fast to get your kid's favorite color.
5. Jungle Animal Rescue Playset
This is an enormous set of animals and barn accessories for the price. Perfect for your little future veterinarian or dude ranch owner.
6. Teeter Totter
This teeter totter looks so much safer than the ankle crushing models we had as kids.
7. Jumbo Plastic Building Blocks
86 super jumbo blocks at a very reasonable price. These are the blocks big enough for your kids to make furniture out of. They'll adore them.
8. 'How To Train Your Dragon' Plush
Lightfury is obscenely popular, and for $13, how can you say no?
9. Magnatiles
If your kid hasn't yet been bitten by the Magnatile bug, this set will surely do it. Plus, when they tire of them, they make great fridge magnets.
10. Barbie
Amazon tells me I bought this for my daughter in 2016. She still plays with it today. Grab this toy.
11. LEGO
This is a huge deal on this 1000+ piece Star Wars set. It's probably the best of the year.
12. Pretend Kitchen Set
$25 off this complex kitchen from UNIH. It even has a coffee maker with coffee pod. (As a Nespresso lover, I appreciate this deeply.)
13. Fire Tablet
We all expected big discounts on Amazon devices, but this one is particularly strong, and it comes with a two-year guarantee.
14. Easel
Your kids will get years of play out of this toy. It has tons of accessories, it's made with sturdy materials, and the ratings are great.
15. Paint Squishies
Squishies are still all the rage. This DIY kit is cheap and cheerful, and if my daughter is correct, your kids will go HAM for it.
16. 54" In-Ground Basketball Hoop
An in-ground basketball hoop would make an incredible gift for the holidays, and this one is majorly discounted.
17. Building Table
Building tables save you so much energy at night when you're putting toys away because it is so self-contained. This one from Mega Bloks will provide ample play time and entertainment for your little one.
18. Fancy UNO
If your kids like UNO, you need this. It kicks the game up several notches and is so much fun.