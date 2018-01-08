The Best Products To Help Suck Snot Out Of Your Baby's Nose — Yes, Really

If you had ideas about parenthood before you welcomed your first little one into the world, there's probably no chance they included visions of sucking snot from your baby's nose. It's not the most glamorous part of parenthood, that's for sure, but when your baby has his first cold and can't sleep because he's stuffed up or can't even manage a bottle because he can't breathe through his nose, snot sucking will be on your mind. When that time comes, you're going to need this list of the best products to suck your baby's snot out of their nose, based on rave Amazon reviews from parents who've been in a similarly sticky situation.

The first place to start when you're looking for the right product to help suck snot from your baby's nose is with a bulb aspirator, the kind that likely came home from the hospital in your baby bag and then promptly got forgotten in a drawer somewhere. If you find that doesn't do the trick, it's time to get serious with an electric or oral aspirator. And don't forget the magic potion that makes all those products work better: saline. In fact, nasal saline alone might be enough to help clear up your baby's congestion in mild instances.

There are a few things to keep in mind when you're starting out in the snot sucking department. First, start with the least aggressive form of treatment: nasal saline, then saline with a bulb aspirator, oral aspirator, or electric aspirator. When you use an electric aspirator, always start with the lowest setting. BabyCenter also cautions against using nasal saline more than two or three times a day or longer than four days in a row because it can dry out the lining of your baby's nasal passages. Nasal aspirators should also be used sparingly, only two or three times max per day, to prevent over-agitating them and potential nosebleeds.

When the time comes for you to suck that snot out of your baby's nose so you can all breathe a little easier, here's what you'll need:

1 Saline Solution Amazon NoseFrida snot spray ($7, Amazon) Unlike some other saline sprays or drops with a whole list of ingredients, Babyfrida's snot spray is a simple mixture of sea salt and water, making it extra safe for your baby. Spray the solution up your baby's nose to loosen the mucus within and to help a nasal aspirator work more effectively.

2 Bulb Syringe Amazon Bulb aspirator ($4, Amazon) Almost everyone is sent home from the hospital with a bulb syringe or bulb aspirator in their bag. Again, using saline spray or drops before the bulb aspirator can make it a much more efficient process. It also doesn't hurt to sit in the bathroom with the shower running on hot water to help the mucus flow as well. One thing to keep in mind is that you'll need to clean the bulb aspirator with hot, soapy water and dry it thoroughly between uses and between sicknesses. The bulb aspirator can grow mold or other bacteria if you don't wash it properly after each use. As a matter of fact, throwing it in a sterilizer or dishwasher will blast away unwanted germs.

3 NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator Amazon NoseFrida nasal aspirator ($20, Amazon) The NoseFrida is the hottest thing to hit snot-sucking in a long time. Hailing from Sweden, the branding is almost adorable enough to distract you from the fact that you'll be sucking the snot from your baby's nose with your own mouth. Thank goodness, there's a disposable filter keeping any of that baby mucus from landing in your mouth.

4 BabyComfyNose Nasal Aspirator Amazon BabyComfyNose nasal aspirator ($13, Amazon) Similar to the NoseFrida, the BabyComfyNose relies on your own lung power to suck the snot from your baby's nose, but it uses household tissue as a filter instead of a specific filter you need to buy regularly. It's also perfectly safe to put the whole kit into the dishwasher in the mesh bag. Then you can hang up to dry for the next use.