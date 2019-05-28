When it comes to wedding planning, the first order of business is securing that all-important wedding date. So if you're having trouble nailing down a particular season or month for marriage, then look to the stars for support. Knowing the best time to get married, according to your zodiac sign, can help make this particular decision a breeze. Once that is in place, you can move on to the dress, venue, and all the other many decisions involved in wedding planning.

When it comes to astrology and wedding dates, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, some people may prefer to get married during their sign's particular season, and that's perfectly fine. On the other hand, some signs may want to wed within a season that matches their fire, earth, water, or air sign. For instance, a fire sign may prefer to get married on a sunny summer day, whereas an earth sign might enjoy a springtime wedding in a park surrounded by flowers. Lastly, there are those crucial personality traits for the signs to consider. For instance, a sign known for its love of romance may decide to get married around Valentine's Day. Whatever the approach, there are so many ways to let your zodiac sign help decide the season or month in which you get married.

1. Aquarius Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images For a water sign that likes to stand out, late summer is an ideal time for a wedding. "The sizzle of the August heat and the likelihood of a sudden rain shower makes it a good choice for an unpredictable wedding," as astrologer Kim Tigar explained in Martha Stewart Weddings. Whether it's on the beach or at some funky venue, this wedding will be as unique as you are.

2. Pisces Why not celebrate your nuptials in Pisces season? Consider the first days of March. "When the Sun enters your sign at the end of February and early March, you’re really in your own element. You’re free to daydream and love with your whole heart," as millennial astrologer Alice Bell explained in Over the Moon. Plus, there's something especially romantic about wedding in early spring.

3. Aries A summery wedding will fit this sign's sunny disposition. "This sign is best suited to the start of summer, so June—perhaps a summer solstice wedding on the longest day of the year—would suit this dynamic sign," said astrologist Ambi Statham in Brides. Of course a fire sign would do well to pick the sunniest day of the year for a wedding.

4. Taurus Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Chances are, the Taurus wedding will be a grand event. "This is a lavish affair, no expense spared with the bridal gown, nor the food, beverage and table arrangement —the setting is picture perfect with a backdrop to match. Taurus is a romantic sign, ruled by Venus," as astrology expert Jennifer Angel explained in Harper's Bazaar. To double down on the romance factor, why not get married in early February around Valentine's Day?

5. Gemini This air sign is basically destined for a gorgeous wedding. "The Gemini twins were also the patron gods of travelers in Roman mythology, so your ideal venue is definitely an exotic, destination beach," wrote Whitney Teal in Wedding Wire. Late May to early June would be perfect months to stage this elegant wedding in some far-flung locale.

6. Cancer For this emotive sign, consider an outdoor ceremony in the autumn or late spring. If possible, time the wedding to coincide with a full moon. "Ruled by the moon, Cancer is incredibly in tune with the earth's rhythm, and finds solace and pleasure in nature," according to Horoscope. Decorate the venue with Cancer's signature flowers, orchid and white rose, to underscore the magical moonlit theme.

7. Leo Chris Hyde/Getty Images News/Getty Images This wedding can be your chance to shine. "No one’s ever accused you of being a shrinking violet, Leo, and that’s just how you like it. You’re the bold, proud, and confident lion of the zodiac, ruled by the domineering sun and perfectly comfortable in the spotlight," wrote Whitney Teal in Wedding Wire. Why not have a wedding right in the middle of July, to let your light shine?

8. Virgo As an earth sign, Virgos may do well to wed in milder months. "Spring and fall are the best times for these signs to wed," said astrologist Ambi Statham in Brides. "Any type of outdoor wedding with Mother Nature as a backdrop is the perfect setting for the earth signs." Perhaps an elegant autumn wedding in a scenic park would be your perfect affair.

9. Libra An October wedding is practically a given for this sign. "Libra is the sign that rules marriage. This is probably why October is one of the biggest wedding months," as celebrity astrologers The Astro Twins explained in Brides. An autumnal wedding right in the middle of Libra season suits this sign perfectly.

10. Scorpio This passionate, sexy sign would probably love a winter wedding. "For dark and mysterious Scorpio, a winter wedding with its long nights is the ideal time to walk down the aisle," wrote Rachel Shatto in Elite Daily. "In fact, the perfect day for a Scorpio nuptials is the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice." If you're going to celebrate your nuptials by partying all night, then make it the longest night possible.

11. Sagittarius Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images An unconventional route might suit this independent sign. "A December elopement will definitely peak their interest. Just as long as there is plenty of time for celebrating," said astrologer Kim Tigar in Martha Stewart Weddings. If you prefer a more traditional ceremony, a lavish winter wedding with a kicking reception will suit you just fine.