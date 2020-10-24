When the temperature drops and you're trying to wrap your toddler in as much warmth as they'll allow, having the right gear on hand is key. However, finding a pair of gloves that your child will not immediately pull off — and lose — can be a serious challenge. The best toddler mittens that stay on do more than just keep your little one’s hands protected. They are smartly designed with a longer length cuff and at least one external adjustable strap for an extra secure fit.

As you start shopping around, consider the type of mitten your toddler needs. Some are constructed with waterproof, insulated materials, making them perfect for playing in the snow or wearing during other wintertime activities, like skiing or sledding. However, if you don't need or want that kind of heavy-duty protection, a lightweight fleece pair may be a more appealing option.

Likewise, take note of the overall design of a mitten. Toddlers will typically have more difficulty yanking ones off that are longer in length than the traditional kinds that cut off right at the bottom of their hands. Additional features like drawstring or hook and loop closures will also help keep the mittens in place. Beyond that, there are two gauntlet styles (aka the area that cover wrists and the lower part of a forearm) to consider: A more fitted, sweater-like knit cuff designed to be tucked underneath sleeves, or a wider one that is made to go over them. Both can provide warmth and protection from icy elements, so it's largely a personal decision as to which one is better.

Lastly, you can find mittens in basic solid colors, but there are also plenty of bright, toddler-friendly designs and colors to choose from, too. For those who might be resistant to wearing gloves, an especially fun option (think: trains, flowers, or animals) may be enough to change their mind.

To get you started, I've rounded up the best toddler mittens you can find on Amazon below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Budget-Friendly Snow Mittens With A Cult Following Zelda Matilda Children's Thinsulate Waterproof Gloves Amazon | $14 See On Amazon With an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,530 reviews, these Zelda Matilda children's mittens have a cult-like following on Amazon because of the quality you get for the price. Made of a waterproof outer material with a moisture-wicking insulated fleece inner lining, these are everything you'd want in a pair of toddler mittens: They're very warm with grips on the palm to help toddlers better handle objects while wearing them. They also have a longer knit cuff and an adjustable hook and loop strap to keep them from being tugged off. As a bonus, these gloves can also be machine-washed for easy cleaning. And they come in 13 bright, solid colors, so they're easy to spot in a snow pile or underneath furniture. Plus, the mittens can be linked together when not in use. Note: Several reviewers reported these mittens run big, so make sure to pay attention to the sizing chart before ordering. Helpful review: “The cutest [...] snow gloves. I do like that it has the Velcro straps to ensure that it stays on if your toddler is anything like mine where he spent the entire time crying that he had gloves on and wanted them off. But they worked! His hands weren’t frozen!” Sizes: 6-12 months, 1-2 Years, 2-3 Years, 3-4 Years, 5-6 Years, 6-8 Years

2. These Snow-Blocking Mittens With A Long Knit Cuff SnowStoppers Kids Mittens Amazon | $19 See On Amazon Available in 12 colors, these SnowStoppers kids mittens are the perfect accessory for a winter day spent outdoors. As their name implies, the extra-long length of these mittens (ranging from 4.3 to 6.1 inches, depending on the size) and the adjustable Velcro straps not only help to keep them on, but they also prevent snow from getting inside of the mittens while your kid plays. Thanks to an acrylic and nylon outer shell, they're also fully waterproof. And inside? they're insulated with a soft polyester inner lining. In addition, textured grips on the palms help toddlers better grab things which can be especially useful for activities like skiing or sledding. Plus, when not in use, the mittens can be linked together, so they don't get lost. One potential downside to consider: The manufacturer recommends hand-washing them, so they're a bit more high-maintenance than options on this list. Helpful review: “I love these gloves! These are our second pair because my son outgrew his last pair. They are more expensive but they’re totally worth it because they will not fall off your child, nor will they get snow under their cuff and need to remove the whole thing to shake it out when playing in the snow. I remember this problem from when I was younger. They are warm and durable.” Sizes: Small (1-3 Years), Medium ( 2-5 Years), Large (4-8 Years), Extra Large (7-12 Years)

3. This Sherpa-Lined 2-Pack In A Rainbow Of Colors N'Ice Caps Sherpa Lined Fleece Mittens (2-Pack) Amazon | $17 See On Amazon For the price of one pair of competitor mittens, you can get two of these N'Ice Caps mittens, making them a great deal (and if gets misplaced, you'll have a backup pair at the ready!). While not waterproof, they are still cozy with a fleece outer and fuzzy sherpa-lining. They're also available in a wide range of color combos; some even have designs on the front, like dogs, cats, trucks, or unicorns. To help keep these mittens secure, they're designed with a hook and loop strap and an elastic cuff around the wrist. Helpful review: “I wanted an easy option for daily use at daycare that wouldn't fall off or be a struggle for busy teachers to get on. These are perfect. They slip on easily, but stay on well. The second pair is a nice bonus.” Sizes: 3-6 Months (no thumbs), 6-9 Months (no thumbs), 6-18 Months, 2-3 Years, 4-6 Years

4. These Heavy-Duty Mittens For Extra Cold Days Jan & Jul Waterproof Mittens Amazon | $20 See On Amazon Whether your little one is making snow angels or waiting for the school bus on a chilly day, these waterproof Jan & Jul mittens will keep them warm and dry. In fact, according to the brand, the fleece lining gives these insulated gloves a cold-proof rating for temperatures as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit or -15 degrees Celsius. Plus, they are designed with textured grips on the fingers and palms. These mittens are also the longest length of any picks on this list (ranging from 8 to 11.4 inches depending on size) with a cinch around the wrist and a draw-string at the bottom of the wide gauntlet to keep the mittens firmly on your toddler (and secure over a jacket). In addition, there is a wide range of colors and patterns to choose from, so there's certain to be a style that appeals to your little one. Helpful review: “I put these gloves to the real test by spending almost 4 hours outside in about 6 inches of snow and 15 degrees. When we got inside, I took my two toddlers’ gloves off and their hands were STILL WARM and completely DRY! I asked them multiple times while outside of their were warm and their hands were okay and they said yes each time. The gloves never once came down or fell off.” Available sizes: XS (0 to 2 years, no thumbs), S (2 to 4 years old), M (4 to 6 years), L (6 to 8 years)