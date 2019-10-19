There are few places on planet earth I love more than Trader Joe's. They are constantly innovating and evolving, and their products always reflect the cultural zeitgeist. Some of my favorites from TJ's are their seasonal offerings, and the best Trader Joe's frozen fall foods this year will blow you away. Whether it's peppermint cookies at Christmas or pumpkin bagels in the fall, they always have plenty of items to look forward to in every area of the store, but their frozen foods section is definitely one of their strongest.

Of course, it is crucial to note that not all TJ's will have all products at all times. They sell out fast, so get there early and go often to make sure you can try everything. I find that getting there about an hour after they open usually nets you the best return as far as what you can get. This year, the focus is less pumpkin heavy, and more about maple, squashes, and warm spices that have an autumnal feel to them. That's not to say there aren't great pumpkin foods; there certainly are, but TJ's seems to be actively seeking out alternatives to the orange gourd, possibly to help prevent a sort of pumpkin burnout. Either way, you'll find all the fall flavors you need in the frostiest corner of your local Trader Joe's.

1. New To Me Cat Bowen I have a deep and abiding love for Chinese baos. The char siu bao is probably the most popular, and now TJ's has them in the freezer section for $3.49. These are perfect to have on the sidelines at a soccer game or as a football stadium snack.

2. Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole Trader Joe's I did not see this, because I assure you that I would have this in my freezer right now if my TJ's had it in stock. It's perfect for people who are counting carbs or just don't want the extra calories of pasta with their serving of cheese. The serving is a solid 18 ounces, and it's selling for only $5.

3. Maple Ginger Cookie Swirl Ice Cream Trader Joe's I did not see this at my TJ's yesterday. Either they did not have it yet, or it was sold out. My bet is on the latter. This looks absolutely amazing, and I'm desperate to make it into a float with ginger ale, and maybe a bit of rum. At only $3, it's a great deal.

4. Riced Cauliflower Risotto Cat Bowen I will pretend cauliflower is rice if it means I get extra squash and a heavy dose of cream and butter. It's called balance. Also, 16 ounces for $4 would make it a great side dish for at least four people. (Or one me.)

5. More Ice Cream Trader Joe's If the ice cream is fall flavored, it doesn't matter if it's October when you eat it. That's the rule, right? In the Northeast, where I live, we eat ice cream, outdoors, most of the year. We're hearty. But the spice in this ice cream just says "autumn" to me. Hey, you can always wash it down with hot cider. These are eight for $3.

6. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Trader Joe's There are multiple cheeses in this butternut squash macaroni and cheese. Multiple. It's only $3, and I am ready to eat all the multiple cheeses.

7. Butternut Squash Pizza Crust Trader Joe's Trader Joe's notes that this crust is "butternut squash (which makes up over 50% of the recipe), corn flour, water, cornstarch, potato starch, olive oil, & salt. One slice (1/6 of the Crust) contains 60 calories, zero grams of fat, 150mg of sodium, and 14g of carbs." It's probably bad if I just bake it and dip it in browned butter, right? That's probably not the design of the healthy crust.

8. Pumpkin Cheesecake Trader Joe's I have to work on Halloween, so I'll just be over here, sitting at my desk, eating this directly from a package with the spoon. In my Sanderson Sister costume. I don't care if I'm going to get looks. It's worth it.

9. Sweet Potato Gnocchi Cat Bowen When this comes back in stock in the fall, I buy all of it, and start eating it. I come up for air some time in January, when it's back to cauliflower gnocchi and butter regret. It's only $3, so go wild.