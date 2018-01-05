There are a lot of things that you can learn about yourself by taking a closer look at your zodiac sign. While, of course, you can learn more about personality, what kinds of things you like and dislike, and with whom you might be most compatible, you can also take that information and apply it to other life decisions and events. You've already found out that you and your partner are compatible based on your zodiac signs, so now you might want to know the best type of location to get married based on your zodiac sign, because it's time to plan your wedding.

Just about every part of wedding planning can be stressful (though it isn't always that way for everyone), but one of the most important decisions you'll have to make is where you're going to actually get married. Chances are, your friends, family members, partner, partner's family members, and more will all have opinions when it comes to the details of your wedding — including the location — but knowing what would suit you best can help give you the added confidence to say, "my wedding, my way." Knowing the details about what someone born under your zodiac sign would prefer can help you get started. Who knows? It just might give you an idea about a venue that you'd never consider otherwise.

1 Aries (March 21-April 19) Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're an Aries, chances are you're exceptionally organized. You appreciate organization and order in every form, so when trying to decide where you want to get married, you might want to consider something contemporary, with clean lines and minimal fussiness. A modern art museum, chic rooftop, or industrial downtown loft could all be good options for an Aries.

2 Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy Love the outdoors? You might be a Taurus. As someone who adores gardening and romance, an intimate, romantic wedding in a gorgeous garden might be just the thing for you. It won't be casual, however. You also love life's pleasures and want the very best, which means your wedding, from the food to the flowers to the dress, will all be top-of-the-line.

3 Gemini (May 21-June 20) Giphy A social butterfly and the life of the party, you want your wedding to be fun, above all else, Gemini. You want your venue to accommodate all of your many friends, so a large loft or even a warehouse might be just what you're looking for in terms of a wedding venue. Your wedding will be the party of the century and you don't want anyone to miss out.

4 Cancer (June 21-July 22) Giphy If you're a Cancer, you love the emotional and romantic parts of the wedding. While you love your family — you're a bit of a homebody — you don't particular revel in the idea that you'll be the center of attention with so many eyes on you at your own wedding. One idea for your smaller, more intimate ceremony is to have it at a house — either yours, a family member's, or one that you can rent for the wedding. It'll be intimate, beautiful, and you'll still have your family surrounding you.

5 Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Leos are adventurous and so you shouldn't be surprised if the Leo in your life decides that a beach-y, destination wedding is the perfect celebration for them. Sure, you might not get to have everyone at the wedding that you'd like, but since you love the sun — and the relaxation that a beach trip brings — jetting off to a tropical locale for your wedding might be the best idea you've had yet.

6 Virgo (August 23-September 22) Giphy Virgos also love the outdoors, so a woodsy wedding in the mountains might be a great option for your wedding celebration. You're also organized and like a little elegance, so your outdoor wedding is going to be a bit more glamorous than what you might be picturing. Think glamping, not camping.

7 Libra (September 23-October 22) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Libras like beautiful locations as well as art, music, and culture. Opt for a location with a little bit of glamor like the New York City Public Library or the Chicago Cultural Center. A theater, art museum, or other beautiful, inspiring place would also be a good choice.

8 Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Scorpios value secrets and like their privacy. They don't see the need to plan some huge, extravagant wedding. If you're a Scorpio, you might be looking for somewhere low-key to hold your wedding, somewhere where you can ensure the ceremony won't be overly fussy or garner too much attention. City hall is the perfect place for you to get married, but so too would be an elopement or extremely small wedding of any sort. Get married in a secluded part of a part in a short, but sweet ceremony, for example. There's no need to make such a fuss.

9 Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Giphy If you're a Sagittarius, you love to travel, which means you are probably drawn to an exotic destination wedding. Europe, Central America, Africa, and more can all feel like just the place for you to tie the knot.

10 Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Giphy For a Capricorn, there's nothing more important than family. Host your wedding at a country club, in a ballroom, or somewhere else where everyone can gather and you don't have to cut any extended family from the guest list. Your event will still be elegant, it's just that there will be more of a focus on your family than you might see at other weddings.

11 Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy For an Aquarius, intellectual endeavors are of the utmost importance. When planning your wedding, why not take that into account? Some college campuses allow weddings to take place in certain event spaces. Libraries, chapels, and event spaces on college campuses can all make great wedding venues. Otherwise, libraries, museums, historical centers, and more are good options as well.