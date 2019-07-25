The Best Way To Wind Down, According To Your Zodiac Sign

After a long day of putting out fires at work or at home (or, in most cases, both), mamas just want to relax. And if you're into astrology, you might want to consider how best to wind down based on your zodiac sign. I must admit that while I believe I fit certain characteristics of a Pisces, and I have said, a time or two, "Well, I am a Pisces after all," I can't say I read my horoscope or follow what my zodiac sign is telling me when the moon has entered my sun sign or mercury is in retrograde. That said, while I am respectfully skeptical, if you are into astrology or looking to learn more about it, then by all means "you do you," as the saying goes.

But I will say that I am 100 percent for relaxation, and most importantly, understanding that I deserve to relax after a long day. So, with that said, whether it's making a list for the next day, planning your next adventure or hanging out with friends, here are the best ways to unwind based on your astrological sign. At the end of the day, just remember how important it is to prioritize recharging those batteries so you can start fresh tomorrow.

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19) Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and as such, you are typically action-oriented, a "go-getter" and natural born leader. As you are winding down for the night, focus on finishing any tasks you didn't complete during the day but should have, as that will help set your mind at ease. Exercise is also good for the Aries sign; unlike other signs, you find physical activity relaxing rather than stimulating, so it's a great way to end your day.

2. Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Taurus, on the other hand, are all about relaxation. While they are not afraid of hard work, they are drawn to beautiful things and love to be pampered. Out of the entire zodiac, it is most important for a Taurus to mentally separate from the weight of whatever happened during the day. An ideal evening ritual would include snuggling up with a partner, kids or pets, enjoying a yummy dessert, watching a sunset or candle burn, and listening to favorite music as you get ready for bed.

3. Gemini (May 21 to June 20) Gemini are known for being expressive, talkative, and curious about the world, and they genuinely enjoy connecting with others. At night, a Gemini will most enjoy checking in with family and friends, old coworkers, you name it. A phone call is suggested over social media, as Gemini are always craving that personal connection.

4. Cancer (June 21 to July 22) While the Cancer sign enjoys their alone time, and may seem standoffish at first, they will likely be a friend for life once you get to know each other. Highly sensitive, a Cancer's ideal evening ritual is finding a way to "get away from it all." A bubble bath or long shower is the perfect way to mentally prepare for the new day ahead.

5. Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) Leos are usually high-energy individuals who like to go out and have a good time socializing with friends and family. The only issue is, sometimes that leads to a crash and burn at the end of the day. That said, mellow out your evening by spending time with the people you love. A Leo's perfect evening is having good friends over for dinner and game night.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Shutterstock Virgos enjoy being busy, multi-tasking, and are always looking ahead to the next project, whether it's at work or planning this year's summer vacation. An ideal evening for a Virgo consists of wrapping up the day's to-do list and seeing what needs doing tomorrow. These list-makers love nothing more than crossing off a task. An ideal evening will find a Virgo thinking about what they have going on the next day and tidying up. A good self-help book or journal sounds pretty good, too.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Libras are known to be cooperative, value one-on-one connections, and are fair-minded (you often see scales associated with Libras as they believe in justice and like to weigh every option). Because they prefer real conversations to social media posts and messages, an ideal evening is an in-person conversation with their partner or FaceTime with friends or family, or write a quick note or card to a friend. Snail mail is the best mail!

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Scorpios are known to be passionate people who work hard and enjoy enjoy intense emotional experiences. At the end of the day, a Scorpio could use a quick soak in the tub followed by a favorite show or movie — remember, the Scorpio is all about the thrilling, emotional experience. A car chase before bed sounds perfect, right?

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) The Sagittarius is drawn to beauty, inspiration, and is known to have a bit of wanderlust. Knowledge is the key to helping a Sagittarius understand the world and put everything in perspective. An ideal evening includes taking a walk or run under the stars, appreciating the night sky. Meditation is also helpful for the Sagittarius winding down the day.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) The Capricorn enjoy having multiple projects to complete at any given time. An expert multi-tasker, the Capricorn prefers to stay active and get things done instead of hanging out on the couch. Capricorns will want to complete any unfinished projects or tasks that are when bedtime rolls around, especially if it's something handy around the house or a vacation that needs planning.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Those with the Aquarius sign are often humanitarians, philanthropic, and care deeply about making the world a better place. While they enjoy a mix of social time and alone time, they are also expert people-watchers. That said, an Aquarius is all about that social media scroll, and an ideal evening includes looking through Instagram feeds, which allows them to feel social without having to actually, you know, socialize.