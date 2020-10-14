Romper
The Best Witch Halloween Costumes From Amazon, From Spooky To Silly

By Lindsay E. Mack
Nothing says "classic Halloween" like a witch costume — and as the best witch Halloween costumes from Amazon show, there are a hundred different ways to style the witch look, from spooky to silly and back again. Whether you're dressing up like a famous witch character from a movie or a character pulled from your own imagination, you can't go wrong with those witchy vibes.

Witch costumes have long been a Halloween staple, and now there's more inspiration and creativity in costume options than ever before. First, there's the old-school fairy tale witch look (maybe carry around an apple basket for added suspiciousness). Then there are all the Hollywood witches, whether you're drawing from The Wizard Of Oz, Hocus Pocus, or the world of Harry Potter. And lastly, there's the gamut of other witchy costumes (there's even a witchy dress that lights up.) Plus, plenty of these costumes give you the opportunity to wear a giant robe or cape out in public, and there are far too few chances to do that in daily life. Whether you're dressing up as an adult or finding a costume for your kiddo (or both), there's a witch Halloween costume on Amazon for you.

1. Leg Avenue Women's 2 Piece Storybook Witch Costume

$49.95

Available in sizes XS, S/M, M/L, XL, 2X, and 3X

This costume serves up all the classic witchy vibes. With a faux corset, veiled hat, and glittery green tulle, it's everything you need to have a magical evening.

2. Women's Plus-Size 2 Piece Black Magic Mistress Witch Costume

$49.99

Available in sizes 1X, 2X, 3X, and 4X

With a high-low dress and ruched bodice, this is one fashionable witchy look. The attached sequin belt is just icing on top.

3. Girls Moonlight Shimmer Witch Halloween Costume

$45
$33.44

Sizes XS (4-6), S, M, L, and XL.

Older kids, tweens, and teens will feel perfectly spooky in this cool costume. It features a dress with faux overcoat, witchy hat, choker, brooch, and belt. Best of all, it's super-glittery.

4. Charades Women's Wicked Witch Costume

$63.42

Sizes XS, S, M, L, and XL

If you're all about attention to detail, then this is the perfect getup. From the long-sleeved black dress to the cape, vest, and hat, it's all you need for a movie-level witch costume. There's even a little waist bag for storing all your potions for the evening.

5. Light-Up Witch Costume

$22.99

Toddler sizes 2-4, child sizes small (4-6), medium (6-8), and large (8-10)

On its own, this dress and multi-colored tutu is a perfectly fine costume. But the skirt also lights up with little twinkly lights, making it perfectly magical for your evening.

6. Casual Halloween Costume Jersey Shirt Dress

$18.35

Sizes 1X, 2X, 3X, and 4X

Would you rather keep it chill and cozy this Halloween? I totally get it. The simple jersey dress with a cheeky "Basic Witch" logo is totally perfect.

7. Winifred Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume

$54.99

Sizes adult small and 2X

Why not use the classic movie Hocus Pocus for costume inspiration? The detailed and officially licensed Winifred Sanderson costume is dazzling in its velvety green and purple hues.

8. Maleficent Christening Black Gown Costume

$38.99

Sizes S, M, L, and XL

If you're going for famous cinematic witch looks, then don't forget this queen. Both spooky and glamorous, the Maleficent costume features all the key details, particularly that distinct headpiece. Anyone dressed as Sleeping Beauty for the night will shudder at the sight.

9. Harry Potter Gryffindor Robe

$26.99
$19.97

Sizes S, M, and L

If you'd rather be a witch of the Hogwarts variety, then here's the perfect costume. The ankle-length robe will make Halloween (and really any time) a little more magical.

10. Polka Dot Witch

$33.42

Size M

For a look that's more cute than spooky, this costume is ideal. The polka dot witch can mix patterns like a pro, if the cool crazy-quilt dress is any indication. It's the perfect witch look for a particularly crafty person.

11. Lil' Witch

$18.74

Sizes 6-12 M, 12-18 M, and 18-24M

Even the littlest members of your coven can get in on the dress-up fun. With oversized, decorative buttons and a matching hat, your baby will look positively bewitching in this dress.

12. Inflatable Witch Costume

$26.99

One size fits most kids ages 5 - 11.

For a totally unique and hilarious take on the theme, consider this inflatable witch costume. Inflated by a battery-operated fan, the costume will have your kid in the grips of a witch in no time.

13. Wicked Witch Costume

$30.99

This costume is available in adult sizes medium and large.

Well, it would hardly be a complete list without the Wicked Witch of the West. Decked out in the iconic dress and hat, you'll be the most feared being in all of Oz.