Adam and Danielle Busby are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with their six daughters on Outdaughtered. Last year, while trying to capture the perfect Christmas photo, a few of the quints were fussy and scared, so Adam and Danielle are hoping things go more smoothly this year. But in this exclusive new clip of Outdaughtered, the Busby quints visit Santa, and it doesn’t look like much has changed.

The clip opens with Adam and Danielle joining their families for a holiday photo with Santa. The quints — Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige — and their older sister Blayke, are wearing adorable Christmas dresses and hair bows, matching the rest of the family’s red plaid holiday theme. “It’s my favorite time of year, it’s Christmas,” says Danielle. “We’ve had a rough month or so, but we’re with my mom and my sisters, and our families. And we’re getting Santa photos.”

Danielle recalls last year’s photo, where a few of the quints were so scared of Santa, that they squirmed and cried in fear. “I was so scared,” says Hazel Grace, as they cut to a scene from last year where she saw Santa and screamed to get away. Adam tells the rest of the family that the quints have seen Santa a few times this holiday season, so he thinks they’ll be comfortable enough to take a composed picture this time.

TLC on YouTube

Things have been pretty chaotic for the Busby’s. After one of their quints fell ill with a chronic cough, the family found out that they had a serious mold problem, and rushed to move out and find a temporary place to live. Because they’ve been so busy jumping around houses, the Busbys are working on making the holidays extra special for the kids. “With the mold and the move, things have been stressful lately, “ says Danielle. “So all I want is to have a perfect Christmas for the kids and I’m very optimistic that we can make that happen.”

But with all the chaos of the move, Adam and Danielle don’t have much time left to shop or decorate for the holidays. Adam tells his brother-in-law that they’ve managed to get a tree, but haven’t had any time to decorate it. “The move put us way behind for Christmas, so that leaves us with like nine days or so to get it all squared away,” says Adam. Danielle adds that they have the quints Christmas play coming up and tons of holiday shopping to do, so they’ve decided to skip out on their family’s annual Christmas get together and spend their holiday at home.

At the end of the clip, the quints finally make it into the room with Santa, and just like last year, Hazel sprouts tears in her eyes as she hesitantly inches towards Santa. You’ll get to see how the entire holiday photo session went down in the upcoming episode of Outdaughtered, which airs on Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.