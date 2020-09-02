If you're doing some back to school shopping or your kids' closets could use a little refresher, now is the time to get shopping. The Carters and OshKosh B'gosh Labor Day sale has everything your kid could need (and more) at serious discounts. Seriously, these deals are incredible.

The Labor Day sale runs from September 2 to 9 and basically everything online and in stores is discounted to some degree (there are a few exclusions, but they are limited). For both Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh, all regular priced clothes are marked down 50% and you get an extra 40% off items already on clearance. (In other words, this sale has clothes starting at under $3.)

Since (mostly) the whole store will be on sale, it won't just be the spring and summer styles that are discounted. You can get your kids all ready for fall with things like glittery heart sneakers, a zip up hoodie, leggings, and t-shirts, all for under $20. There are also some great baby outfits, pajama sets, face masks, and even some Halloween gear.

All of the prices are really great, but the clearance sale is where you'll find the most impressive deals. If you're looking to stock up and save some serious money, check out some favorites below.

1. Kids Neon Pink Skooter Skirt Neon Pink Skooter Skirt OshKosh / Carters | $20 $4.89 Available in kid sizes 4, and 12-14 See on OshKosh / Carter's With sewn-in shorts, kids don't have to worry about climbing trees or doing cartwheels in this jersey skirt. It's made from lightweight 100% cotton, has an elastic waist, and a faux gold sparkly drawstring to give it just a little extra glam. It's soft, comfortable, and can be tossed into the washer and dryer without getting ruined.

2. Toddler Bow Tie Striped Bow Tie OshKosh / Carter's | $12 $2.99 Fits neck from 6" - 7/5" in diameter See on OshKosh / Carter's For the dapper toddlers, this cotton and chambray blue and white striped bow tie is the perfect way to polish off their outfit. The bow is already tied and sewn together, so your toddler won't destroy the perfect bow, and the neck is adjustable with a velcro closure to make sure it fits just right. One note, it is spot clean only.

3. Baby Onesie Nana Collectible Bodysuit in Pink Carter's | $14 $3.84 Available in sizes 3, 6, and 12 months See on Carter's This short sleeved onesie is made from 100% cotton rib and has an adorable screen printed message on the front (perfect for getting Nana to swoon more than she already does). It has three-snap closure for easy diaper changes and overlap shoulders for simple on/off. This sweet onesie is super soft and machine washable.

4. Beyond Awesome Toddler Tee Beyond Awesome Jersey Tee Carter's | $12 $3.49 Available in 2T - 4T See on Carter's How amazing is this screen-printed toddler tee shirt? Fantastic space unicorn aside, this tee is made from lightweight 100% cotton and is machine washable and dryer safe. It has a classic tee shirt design with short sleeves and ribbed neckline, but the unique design on the front is obviously anything but classic (in the best possible way).

5. Toddler Peplum Tee Glitter Love Peplum Top in Neon Pink Carter's | $18 $5.59 Available in 2T - 4T See on Carter's This top has flutter sleeves, screen printed flowers, a peplum hem, a heart, and is bright pink... what's not to love? It's not just cute either, it's also machine-washable because it's made from lightweight cotton, which leaves it super soft and breathable. Also, no need to worry about the glitter ending up all over the house, because it's made to stay put on the shirt.

6. Kids Pocket Tee Striped Pocket Jersey Tee in Blue/White Carter's | $18 $5.59 Available in kid sizes 4-14 See on Carter's With its contrasting functional pocket and ribbed neckline, this tee shirt is the perfect blend of bold and bright. It's made from lightweight 100% jersey cotton, making it super soft to the touch while also keeping your kiddo cool. No need to worry about stains from outside play, either; just add a little stain stick and toss it in the washer to make it look good as new again.