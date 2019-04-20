Those of you who have been waiting for a follow-up to the '01 comedy starring Method Man and Redman, How High will have to wait no more. That's right — How High 2 is here, so consider this an early Christmas present from me (yes, I'm taking all the credit). And though it's not exactly a remake, the original had such a stellar set of actors, the cast of How High 2 have a lot to live up to — and considering their talent collectively and individually, they do.

This time around, Method Man and Redman won't partake (if you know what I mean) but How High 2 is led by rapper, Lil Yachty with actor and writer, DC Young Fly. The original film followed two underachieving stoners who get high with marijuana fertilized by their deceased friend's ashes. After they're visited by a ghost summoned by the pot smoke, they then pass college exams and get into Harvard. Because, obviously. The sequel to the psychedelic flick, according to Variety, follows two "potrepreneurs" on a "magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up." Pop culture has come a long way since the original How High. Surely this one will be a more updated version. I mean. It's been 18 years (yikes). With that, here are the stars of the sequel — some of whom I had to ask my daughter about. *Shrugs.*

Lil Yachty lilyachty on Instagram Rapper Lil Yachty plays entrepreneur Roger, who's best buds with DC Young Fly's Character, Calvin. And don't let his rap game fool you — Lil Yachty has experience acting. Not only did he voice for Green Lantern in the hit animated movie Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, he played himself on an episode of George Lopez’s TV Land series Lopez, and — get this — appeared in a commercial to sing a duet with ‘70s teen-pop icon Donny Osmond for Chef Boyardee.

D.C. Young Fly dcyoungfly on Instagram D.C. Young Fly plays opposite Lili Yachty as BFF, Calvin. Though he's recently appeared opposite Lil Rel Howery on the Fox comedy series Rel, the writer and actor has credits in Armed, My Cousin's Ghetto Wedding, Dead House, The Quad and The New Edition Story. He's even rap battled (freestyle) on MTV's Wild 'N Out.

Mike Epps eppsie on Instagram This Indianapolis native was in the first How High and will reprise his role as Baby Powder. You may have also seen the actor/producer in Resident Evil: Extinction and All About the Benjamins, but he's probably most known for his role as Day-Day in the Friday movies alongside rapper, Ice Cube.

Alyssa Goss alyssanena on Instagram As a graduate of the oldest historically black college for women, Spelman College in Atlanta, Alyssa Goss may not have a ton of acting credits to her name just yet but she will. She also became a performing member of the 2016 ABC Discovers: Los Angeles Talent Showcase (which is huge).

DeRay Davis deraydavis on Instagram Born and bred in the Southside of Chicago, Davis's face may look familiar to all you Empire fans (he starred opposite Taraji P. Henson as cousin/hitman, "Jermel." But Davis isn't all bad guy. He also hosted a successful one hour comedy special on Showtime, DeRay Davis: Power Play.