There will be two spinoffs of Married at First Sight premiering on Lifetime this fall. Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island will collect past single contestants to see if they might hit it off on an island vacation; think of it as Lifetime's answer to Bachelor in Paradise. The other spinoff continues to explore the relationships started on the original series. And the cast of Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After will prepare you for the upcoming show.

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After premieres on Oct. 30 on Lifetime, and it will follow three couples viewers already know well. You might remember Season 6's Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, who will be dealing with a whole new challenge in their lives together — as will Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico from Season 5. Though Deadline reported that Happily Ever After revolves around three couples, the third remains a mystery for the moment.

These couples were strangers when they said their vows back on Married at First Sight, and they chose to stay together after their stint on the show was over. But relationships are ever-evolving, and they're going to have to continue to try and make it work. When this spinoff sequel debuts, fans can see them do just that.

Shawniece & Jephte Karolina Wojtasik/Lifetime Not only have Shawniece and Jephte stayed together since meeting on Married at First Sight, they're also starting a family together. Shawniece announced her pregnancy in May, so it's sure to factor into the events of Happily Ever After. Jephte told People that they were initially surprised by the pregnancy, especially since their relationship is so new. But they decided that a "baby is always a blessing," according to Jephte, who added, "And that's what we took it as — a blessing!"

Ashley & Anthony Lifetime Ashley and Anthony are going to be parents soon too. People confirmed the news in August with a statement from the happy parents-to-be: "We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together." It seems like it's going to be a parenting extravaganza on Happily Ever After, though it's not clear if the third, unknown couple will be expecting as well.