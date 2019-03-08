Netflix has gotten pretty great at creating amazing original content to stream, but that content wouldn't be what it is without the talent of each cast. The cast of Shadow, the newest eight-part series on the block, includes a talented group of actors from South Africa. This marks Netflix's first South African original series, so kudos to them. In this fast-paced thriller with a superhero-ish twist, the series stars some names you might not be familiar with — but you will after watching, and loving, Shadow.

While Shadow doesn't have a lot of press or info floating around on the web, each member of the cast has his or her own impressive resume. For instance, leading man, Pallance Dladla, who plays Shadrach 'Shadow' Khumalo, was born in Soweto, South Africa — the location shown in the series. His talent goes back a few years as he was the winner of the Parktown Boys High Original Script Award along with The Best Actor Award in his high school. Later on, he won the Most Prestigious Best Actor Award in the ACT/DALRO/Nedbank Scholarships Development, helping him land roles in the Mzansi Magic soap drama, IsiBaya, and the SABC1 drama series Tempy Pushas and Intersexions. If you've never seen any of these shows (because they're not shown in the states), Shadow gives you a chance to bask in Dladla's talent from the comfort of home.

Dladla's co-star and on-screen love interest is played by Swazi-born South African actress, model and television host, Amanda Du-Pont. You may recognize her in Task Force, or Taryn & Sharon where she was a series regular on both, though she's also a regular YouTuber who shares video content in various locations — South Africa included — and even a day in the life of being Amanda.

Next up is Khathu Ramabulana, though there isn't a lot of information about him to find, other than a mostly bare LinkedIn page that claims he attended Cape Town University. His public Facebook About page describes him as an artist and trained actor on Generations The Legacy, with a signature that reads, "Trying to change the world, one heartbeat at a time. Love and Light." That said, the caption on one of the photos shows his excitement in taking part in Shadow: "A little sneak peek on what I am busy working on at the moment, and hopefully you will be seeing us on your screens soon. #PallanceDladla."

And finally, Tumie Ngumla also doesn't have much out there, but that doesn't mean she's not a big deal. There are a few South African credits on her IMDB page, including The Last Victims, Emoyeni, and Avenged.

While the cast is amazing, Shadow itself is about an ex-cop (Dladla) who has the ability to not feel pain after being struck by lightning. He ditches his badge to take on the bad guys in the most vigilante way possible — all set in Johannesburg, South Africa. Do yourself a favor and discover this cast of diverse talent. You'll thank me later.

Shadow premieres March 8 on Netflix.