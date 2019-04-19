In case you've been looking for the great American female-led comedy to obsess over with your girlfriends, Netflix has your back with Someone Great. If you're into hilarious movies with a touch of heart — and one that focuses more on the beauty of female friendship to get you through tough times, rather than a new love — this flick is for you. And while the plot alone is enough to pull me in, the cast of Someone Great is about as all-star as any movie can get and I'm totally here for it.

Someone Great is MTV’s Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's directorial debut, with Bridesmaids alum Paul Feig co-producing, in a movie that truly celebrates the power of friendship. The official Netflix description of Someone Great reads:

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. Someone Great is a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love, and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood.

So here is the starting lineup of this fantastic flick:

Gina Rodriguez hereisgina on Instagram Jane the Virgin star and Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez plays leading lady, Jenny, in Someone Great, but Rodriguez's talent is multi-dimensional. Deemed the "next big thing" and one of the "top 35 Latinos under 35," by The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez has played a multitude of characters to show her range. From her bad a** role in Miss Bala, to the upcoming voice of Carmen Sandiego, there's little Rodriguez can't do. Oh, did I mention she's directed and produced, too? All hail the Queen.

Brittany Snow brittanysnow on Instagram Brittany Snow has been acting since she was a child on the daytime soap drama, Guiding Light, but it's her work in recent years you may feel more attached to. Whether it's her role as Anna in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, or, most notably, as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect franchise with Anna Kendrick. Those projects aside, her resume is the length of a CVS receipt. To list them would take all day so do yourself a favor and Google her, then catch up before diving into Someone Great to fully appreciate Snow.

DaWanda Wise dewandawise on Instagram DeWanda Wise is a force to be reckoned with. In She's Gotta Have It — the Netflix adaptation of Spike Lee's '86 movie of the same name — Wise plays the leading role of Nola, but her credits don't end or begin there. Wise has been in a plethora of projects such as Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, The Twilight Zone, and so much more. Not only that, but, according to her IMBD bio, Wise "graduated with honors with a dual degree in Drama and Urban Social and Cultural Analysis with a minor in Community-based Theater and Performance, she's a Tisch Scholar Award recipient, the Atlantic Achievement in Studio Award recipient, and the BFA Representative of her graduating class of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts." Uh, rock much?

Lakeith Stanfield lakeithstanfield3 on Instagram While Lakeith Stanfield may not be a household name, his acting credits are. The California actor and rapper has appeared in numerous big name projects such as Selma, Get Out, and the hit series, Atlanta. He has producing and soundtrack credits, to, which basically means if you didn't know his name before — you should now. And don't hate too much for being the guy who breaks up with Rodriguez's character in Someone Great. I'm sure he's a pretty great guy, IRL.