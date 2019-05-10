You haven't lived until you've been a teen transported into a replica of your reality; one where there are no parents or adults, and you have to figure out how to survive with other confused adolescents. Such is the premise of the new Netflix series, The Society, that asks the bigger-than-life questions about survival in a post-apocalyptic world. With all buzz surrounding this one, the cast of The Society are a collective smash.

Netflix knew what it was doing when it snagged The Society and this cast of stellar talent. The show follows "a group of teenagers who are mysteriously brought into an exact replica of their wealthy New England town," because the idea is a spin on the classic William Golding novel, Lord of the Flies, and that's still a hit. The Society touches on similar themes — with no parents, adults, or governing officials, the teens are left to form alliances and societal structure, as they figure out where they fit in this new hierarchy. It's a show about survival and how power can corrupt human nature. Some of the cast members may look familiar, while others will become your new faves. So, say hello to a few of your new leaders of The Society.

Kathryn Newton According to her IMBD bio, Newton is one of the more well-known of the cast, having played "opposite Golden Globe and Academy Award winning actresses Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as Witherspoon's rebellious teenage daughter Abigail in HBO's Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning drama, Big Little Lies." She's also has a slew of other impressive credits such as Blockers and Mad Men. In The Society, she plays Allie — sister to Cassandra (played by Rachel Keller).

Rachel Keller Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keller's character Allie is described as "the most impressive amongst her peers" and "a natural leader." But The Society isn't all you've seen the post-apocalyptic queen in. She has a "legion" of followers from her role as Syd Barrett in — what else — Legion.

Jacques Colimon This Pretty Little Liars star will steal your heart as "a foster kid and a true orphan," according to Broadway World. "He's an outsider in West Ham who finds his natural social disadvantages disappearing in New Ham."

Olivia DeJonge DeJonge — who you may know from The Visit — has been cast as the society's resident dancer, Elle. She's plays one of the more vulnerable characters, more susceptible to others taking advantage and will have a hard time finding her place in the mess.

Alex Fitzalan Fitzalan might be part of the Slenderman world with few other big credits thus far, but in The Society, he's a privileged, ambitious, and handsome stereotype who becomes leader of half the remaining population.

Kristine Froseth Froseth claimed big-time fame in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, and Apostle, but as morally strict Kelly, the Queen Bee of West Ham, she soon struggles to redefine herself in this new world order.

Jose Julian Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're a Shameless fan, you'll love seeing Julian as tech wiz, Gordie. Of all the teens, Gordie's character is one of the more grounded. That could all change if his feeling for Cassandra get in the way, but he's definitely one the new society can't afford to lose.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Bordizzo was recently spotted in The Greatest Showman, but has a few other credits to her name, including a couple in post-production. In The Society, she plays Helena — a girl conflicted with her morals and complicated feelings for another teen in the group, Luke.