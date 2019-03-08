There's nothing like a feel-good movie and Netflix has upped their game in recent months. The streaming network has worked to to include more original content to compete with Oscar-nominated, theatrically-released movies. This is huge because viewers no longer have to leave home to find their new favorites. One of the newer originals, Walk. Ride. Rodeo. not only hits all the right feels but the cast of Walk. Ride. Rodeo. proves talent isn't limited to the big screen.

In case you haven't heard,Walk. Ride. Rodeo. is the true story of barrel racer, Amberley Snyder. She was paralyzed from the waist down after a horrific truck accident on her way to the rodeo, but after 4 months of determination, support, and intense physical therapy, found a way to continue competing. It doesn't matter doctors told her she'd never walk again because she found her way in spite of the diagnosis. She's the epitome of perseverance in the face of adversity so it's great that Netflix decided to bring her journey to life. The cast includes a few faces you might recognize, and a couple you need to know right now. Without further ado, let me introduce you to your new favs.

Spencer Locke spencerlocke on Instagram Spencer Locke plays Snyder in all her glory. But Walk. Ride. Rodeo., isn't her first rodeo (insert fake laughter here). Since '03, Locke's been in everything from Kidz Bop to Cougar Town, and everything in between. She even had a part on the big screen in Insidious: The Last Key. If you haven't checked her out, now's your redeeming moment before diving into Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Missi Pyle missipyle on Instagram Chances are, you've seen Missi Pyle's face in all kinds of projects, but maybe didn't know her name. This Tennessee gal has seriously been in everything. Whether this was way back in '97 as a waitress alongside Jack Nicholson in As Good As It Gets, or her role as Synder's mom in Walk. Ride. Rodeo., bookmark her name and never forget again.

Sherri Shepherd sherrieshepherd on Instagram I know you know Sherri Shepherd. Her work on Trial & Error as Anne Flatch is everything. Every. Thing. That aside, she's another hard-working actress who's had a part in nearly everything ever made. If it wasn't as co-host on The View, Sherri's been making people laugh on shows like 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, and so much more, including theatrical releases like Ride Along 2.

Bailey Chase branchlives on Instagram Bailey Chase can be your next #mcm. Seriously. The dedicated actor, husband, and father played Thomas Locke on Fox's 2017 reboot of 24: Legacy, and his lengthy list of acting credits also boasts roles on Baywatch all the way back in '96, to Grimm and the latest Twin Peaks.

Alyvia Alyn Lind alyviaalind on Instagram Don't let Alyvia Alyn's age fool you — she's a pro. Aside from playing Amberley's little sis, Autumn, in Walk. Ride. Rodeo., she's had a recurring role as Faith Newman on the CBS long-running soap, The Young and the Restless, as well as NCIS and Future Man, to name a few.

Max Ehrich maxehrich on Instagram As another Young and the Restless alum (he plays Fenmore Baldwin), Max Ehrich has played in shows like Under the Dome and movies such as High School Musical 3: Senior Year. Knowing the talent this guy has already, I'm excited to see him as Tate Watkins — Snyder's love interest. Did I mention Ehrich was so inspired by Snyder he co-wrote a song with Snyder called "Ride?" Yeah, go ahead and swoon with me.