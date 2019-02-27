Following the 2019 Oscars telecast, ABC gave viewers a sneak peek of its brand new dramedy, Whiskey Cavalier. The series — which premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 27 — follows a team of FBI and CIA spies that use things like exploding tampons to save the world all while dealing with their own hilarious ordeals. The cast of Whiskey Cavalier includes some familiar faces, so you’re probably wondering where you know them from.

According to ABC, the show comes from comedy writer-producer Dave Hemingson, and follows recently heartbroken FBI agent Will Chase — whose codename is “Whiskey Cavalier” — and his new CIA partner Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge — codename “Fiery Towbridge.” The two come together and assemble a team of spies — including CIA agent Jai Datta, FBI agent Ray Prince, FBI profiler Susan Sampson, and NSA analyst Edgar Standish. “Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world and each other,” an ABC synopsis of the show reads, “while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.”

If the actors on the show look familiar, it’s probably because you know them from their popular TV roles. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Whisky Cavalier :

Scott Foley (FBI Agent Will Chase) Craig Sjodin/ABC Scott Foley has an impressive TV resume, which includes recurring roles on shows like Felicity, Scrubs, The Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, and True Blood. But his most notable role is from Shonda Rhimes’ hit series Scandal, in which he played NSA Agent and B613 assassin Jake Ballard.

Lauren Cohan (CIA Agent Frankie Trowbridge) Craig Sjodin/ABC If British-American actress Lauren Cohan looks familiar, it’s probably because you know her from her recurring role as Maggie Green on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Cohan has also been featured in a number of other popular films and series, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Mindy Project, and The Vampire Diaries.

Vir Das (CIA Agent Jai Datta) Craig Sjodin/ABC If you have a Netflix subscription, chances are you’ve seen Vir Das from one of his Netflix comedy specials —Losing It and A Broad Understanding. While Whiskey Cavalier is the comedian/actor’s first American TV series, he has plenty of Bollywood movie credits under his belt.

Tyler James Williams (NSA Analyst Edgar Standish) Craig Sjodin/ABC Tyler James Williams has been on numerous popular TV series, including The Walking Dead, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Dear White People, but he’s most recognized for his leading role on the Chris Rock-inspired sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris.

Ana Ortiz (FBI Profiler Susan Sampson) Craig Sjodin/ABC If Ana Ortiz looks familiar, it’s probably because you recognize her from her recurring role as Hilda Suarez from the hit comedy, Ugly Betty. Ortiz has been on a number of other popular TV series over the years, including Devious Maids, Boston Legal, and The Mindy Project.