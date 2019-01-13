It's that time of year again and no, I'm not talking about football season (is that still going on?). I'm talking about Celebrity Big Brother. During Monday afternoon's NFL game, CBS announced the lineup for the show and let me tell you it is a doozy. Basically, the Celebrity Big Brother cast for 2019 is a collection of people you love to hate, hate to love, or just love to love and I am so here for it. It pretty much covers all your bases: reality stars, teen icons, ex-Olympians, and one fired politician.

That's right folks, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci is one of the celebrity houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 and I. Can't. Breathe. Should I be concerned that this is what has happened to American politics? Should I be worried about what kind of administration secrets the one-time White House Communications Director is about to share on live television in an unguarded moment? Probably! But to be honest, you guys, what I'm really feeling right now is a sense of profound, morbid, excitement. I can't wait to see what this guy is like as a houseguest. Of course, obviously, he is not the only exciting character joining the show.

The full lineup is as follows:

Kato Kaelin, best known as a witness in the O.J. Simpson case

Ricky Williams, an NFL running back which Friday Night Lights tells me is a very important position

Jonathan Bennett, who's hair looks sexy pushed back

Lolo Jones, an Olympic bobsledder and hurdler meaning she's going to crush the physical comps

Joey Lawrence, woah!

Dina Lohan, mother to Lindsay Lohan (I wonder if she'll team up with Jonathan Bennett?)

Tamar Braxton, Braxton family member and TV personality

Tom Green, a comedian known for "shock humor" which I have a feeling will make the other houseguests very comfortable

Kandi Burruss, songwriter and Real Housewife of Atlanta who *will* call you out on "the lies, the lies, the lies"

Natalie Eva Marie, a WWE champ

Ryan Lochte, Olympic swimmer possibly best known for being the worst in Brazil

Look, I'm not going to lie, Big Brother rarely brings out the best in people and a lot of the people on this list have some experience in some, well, not so good PR. Others have made it for years in the public eye without a single scandal to their name. And now they're about to live for weeks with a bunch of strangers plotting against one another while being filmed 24/7. What could go wrong.

The biggest moment(s) in Season 1 of Celebrity Big Brother was undoubtedly when Omarosa started trash-talking the Trump administration. If you remember, she worked there for a minute. On the show, Omarosa revealed, among other things, that the situation there was "bad" and that Trump is never going to stop tweeting, possibly because it distracts the media. Neat! Scaramucci was a part of the administration for an even shorter time than Omarosa, but it's possible he's still got some tea to spill, most likely of the horrifying variety.

In any case — I officially cannot wait for this to start.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.