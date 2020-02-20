The Cheesecake Factory Has A Line Of Cheesecake Ice Cream So I Guess Dreams Really Do Come True

There are two kinds of people in the world: people who love The Cheesecake Factory cheesecake and people who are wrong. I'm the former. In a wealth of dessert options, it's hard to stand out, but now that The Cheesecake Factory has a line of cheesecake ice cream, everyone else may as well go home. We've reached the peak.

The Cheesecake Factory At Home™ product line combines the signature creamy decadence of the brand's famous sour cream and cream cheese cheesecake with the frozen dairy goodness that is ice cream. They currently have seven delectable flavors, including Birthday Cake, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Key Lime, Original, Salted Caramel, and Strawberry — all available in the freezer section of your local grocery store.

The ice cream was developed in conjunction with Wells Enterprises, Inc., a Le Mars, Iowa ice cream manufacturer that specializes in high-end, premium ice cream. Most notably, the brand is famous for their Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream brands.

Would it be too much to hope that they one day bestow upon us a Cheesecake Factory Halo Top ice cream? We can dream, can't we? Although, unlike Halo Top, The Cheesecake Factory is not known for its restraint where calories are concerned — and they like it that way.

I am really excited about the sundae possibilities of these perfect pints. Strawberry cheesecake ice cream on top of a bed of chocolate brownie slathered in hot fudge and topped with fresh berries and cream. Or maybe you want to go the traditional route: original cheesecake ice cream between two layers of graham cracker served like an ice cream sandwich. The possibilities are vast, and I'm already planning the circumstances under which I plan to indulge.

This is the ice cream I want to eat when I rewatch Khaleesi going all murderous dictator and I need to drown my sorrows. This is the ice cream I want to eat with potato chips when I finish a half marathon and I'm craving sugar and salt. Heck, this is the ice cream I want to eat when my kids are away and my husband and I have "alone ice cream time." It looks that decadent and rich, like a sweet dream come true.