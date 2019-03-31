April Fool's Day is one day not worth joking about. No one knows whether or not they're being pranked on the one day where jokes are the norm. But rest assured the Cheesecake Factory's April Fool's Day promotion is no joke. Although it might be too sweet to believe, there are no pranks being played here this year.

On Monday, April 1, there will be a countless amount of pranks being pulled on people all across the nation, thanks to it being April Fool's Day. Whether these pranks are large or small, there is the potential for people to get a little upset because of it. But The Cheesecake Factory's promotion for April Fool's Day will definitely soften the blow from these harmless jokes.

Starting at 4 p.m. EST (or 1 p.m. PST) on Monday, DoorDash is giving away $250,000 total in free discounts to The Cheesecake Factory. The first 10,000 people who log in to DoorDash and claim the offer will get a $25 credit in free food exclusively to The Cheesecake Factory.

The best news is, people have until April 7 to use the credit once they get it — so they can treat themselves to a slice of cheesecake (or over 250 handcrafted items on the menu, according to TODAY) when the week gets really rough after the first of April.

But people need to pay close attention to how to get this super sweet credit. First, people will need a DoorDash account to redeem the credit (so they should sign up on DoorDash's website if they haven't already) and make sure that DoorDash delivers to their area. Then, they should bookmark the website for the promotion to ensure that they can access it in super fast speeds. Then, at 4 p.m. EST people will have to click on the "Claim Free Food" button to get their free food.

Once the offer has been redeemed, DoorDash will notify users once they have their credit in their accounts. It's really that simple. People just need to be on the promo website at 4 p.m. to rake in the (cheesecake) dough.

Of course, people on Twitter are pretty excited about it.

And let's just say, $25 in free money to The Cheesecake Factory is enough to get a lot of fun goodies to make April Fool's Day so much better. $25 can get people two and a half slices of cheesecake, or two orders of avocado egg rolls — the possibilities are endless.

But unfortunately, not everyone will be able to get their hands on this offer. This promotion is only available for the first 10,000 DoorDash customers, and it will go fast. But, if this deal leaves people feeling pranked, there is some good news. DoorDash is also offering free delivery (and no fees) on orders from The Cheesecake Factory throughout the entire week, which is excellent news.

Everyone loves The Cheesecake Factory — rapper Drake is a huge fan and Meghan Trainor once got overwhelmed by fans while dining at the restaurant, according to Splinter. So, everyone should be a huge fan of this deal since it's the one thing to take seriously on April Fool's Day.