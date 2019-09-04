If you're still putting your kiddo's back-to-school wardrobe together, there's a stylish new option to consider. The Collective Child box service is expanding its sizing options to serve more kids, which means it's about to be the most stylish school year ever.

The Collective Child isn't your average style box. It's basically like having a personal shopper for your child that only sends you the chicest, most exclusive items (to be honest, you're probably going to end up being jealous of your little one's wardrobe if you sign up). It features high-end designers like Stella McCartney and Chloé, plus dozens of brands from all over the world, including many that U.S.-based shoppers can't get anywhere else.

While the luxury boxes were previously only available in sizes newborn to 6 years, they now go all the way up to 10 years. All you have to do to sign up is put in your child's age, size, and pick out looks that you like. That information will be used to put together a specially curated box of six or more items, which can include anything from tops and bottoms to outerwear, shoes, and accessories. The great thing about The Collective Child is that if you don't like what you get, you can just send it back. You're not charged upfront, so you only pay for what you keep, and the shipping is always free. And don't let the luxury label scare you away — the company aims to provide styles at all price points, and will price match if you see an item available at a lower price somewhere else.

Courtesy Collective Child

You can get a box monthly or quarterly if you'd like, but if you only want a box when you request one, that's an option as well. There is a $20 monthly membership fee to join the site, but it's credited toward the cost of clothing if you buy anything in that particular month. You're not locked in to filling up an entire box with clothes for just one child, so meeting that $20 spend likely wouldn't be that hard. If you've got multiple kids, you can pick out pieces for all of them without having to order more than one box.

Founder Sandra Makarem's goal is to serve parents who want their child's wardrobe to be just as stylish as their own, and judging by the pictures above, she's definitely hitting the mark. The Collective Child also has plenty of options for parents who want to make sure their clothing choices aren't hurting the planet. You can request a box that's filled only with items from one of the more than two dozen sustainable fashion brands the company works with (meaning they use recycled materials and cleaner manufacturing practices, according to Vogue).

Whether you want comfy play clothes or want to start getting some dressy outfits ready for the holidays, The Collective Child is a great option for putting together a wardrobe that will make your kid stand out in a crowd.