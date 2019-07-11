Christmas is a magical time of year, a time of twinkle lights and cookies and corny love stories on Hallmark. The trouble is, it's July, so there's a shortage of wintery seasonal content on offer at the moment. Or so you'd think. If you're craving the sound of jingle bells amidst the heatwave, then the Christmas in July Hallmark lineup may be just what you need.

Hallmark goes ham for the holidays, producing movie after movie about women with soft waves falling in love with men with stubble. But you don't have to wait until December to get your annual dose of love amongst the snowflakes. From Jul. 12 to Jul. 28, Hallmark will be playing a truly staggering amount of their Christmas movies, so you'll have something to marathon all day every day if you so choose.

Starting on Jul. 12, you can enjoy Christmas Next Door, Christmas in Love, Reunited at Christmas, Mingle all the Way, and A Royal Christmas. The movies begin at 2 p.m. ET and carry you all the way through to the next day — and the day after that, and the day after that. Basically for the next few weeks, you won't be able to escape Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel.

Beginning at midnight on Jul. 13, viewers will be able to watch A Gift to Remember, Crown for Christmas, A December Bride, A Very Merry Mix-Up, With Love, Christmas, Let it Snow, It's Christmas, Eve!, Christmas Joy, Switched for Christmas, Coming Home for Christmas, Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe, and Christmas Getaway. There will also be a 2019 Christmas: A First Look Preview Special that gives the audience a glimpse of the brand new movies that will be premiering once the holiday season is actually underway. Lacey Chabert will host.

Is the word Christmas beginning to lose all meaning for you? We're just getting started. These movies are running 24/7 with only a few repeats, so you'll always have something to fulfill your Christmas cravings this July. You can peruse the full list of movies on Hallmark's website, where more than 50 titles await you from Jul. 12 until almost the end of the month. There will be one summer movie premiere, too, just to spice things up

Crown Media United States LLC/Philippe Antonello

On Saturday, Jul. 27, Rome in Love debuts at 9 p.m. ET. It stars Italia Ricci as an actress who gets her big break in Rome and is subsequently paired off with an American journalist (Pete Porte) who is writing a profile on her. Think of it as Roman Holiday without the royalty. The next night, the entire Christmas extravaganza comes to an end with the return of Good Witch on Jul. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

By the time August rolls around, Hallmark will have returned to its regularly scheduled programming. But hopefully this helping of Christmas cheer will be able to hold audiences over until autumn gives way to winter once agin. It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit, at least not on the Hallmark channel.