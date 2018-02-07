There are many different kinds of figure skating to enjoy at the Olympics, but there's something for you whether you're more interested in solo skaters or a team effort. If the latter is more your speed, then you might be curious about the couples' figure skating schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics. And you're in luck: the full schedule has been released, so you'll know exactly when and where to plonk down in front of your TV to see some people zip around the ice in sparkly costumes.

Couples' figure skating offers challenges all its own as a category. For some of us, even staying upright on ice would be a major challenge, but these pairs manage to do a lot more than that. Not only does each individual skater have some seriously impressive moves in their repertoires, but they have to navigate the ice with another person while managing to be graceful and athletic. It's a tall order, but somehow these hardworking figure skaters manage to make it look easy.

Without further ado, take a look at the 2018 Winter Olympics couples' figure skating schedule and jot down key dates in your calendar so you won't miss a single one. The schedule that follows is all Eastern Standard Time, and some simultaneously occurring events are listed too.

Thursday, February 8

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Men's Short Program

Pairs' Short Program

Freestyle Skiing — Men’s & Women’s Moguls Competition

2:08 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Saturday, February 10

8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies' Short Program

Men's Alpine Skiing — Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs' Free Skate

12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Sunday, February 11

7:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Free Skate

Ladies' Free Skate

Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women's Alpine Skiing — Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women's Snowboard — Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men's Luge — Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

1:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Tuesday, February 13

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Pairs' Short Program (LIVE)

Women's Alpine Skiing — Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men's Snowboarding — Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

1:30 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Wednesday, February 14

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Pairs' Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Alpine Skiing — Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Skeleton — Competition (LIVE)

Women's Speed Skating — 1000m Gold Medal Final

1:30 A.M. to 4:20 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:10 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Pairs' Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Sunday, February 18

7:00 P.M. to Midnight (NBC)

Figure Skating — Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing — Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women's Speed Skating — 500m Gold Medal Final

Two-Man Bobsled — Competition

Men's Cross Country — 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

2:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:15 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Monday, February 19

8:00 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating — Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing — Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled — Gold Medal Final Runs

1:00 A.M. to 4:30 A.M.

Primetime Encore

7:00 P.M. to 10:10 P.M. (NBCSN)

Figure Skating — Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women's Alpine Skiing — Downhill Training

Saturday, February 25

8:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (NBC)

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled — Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

12:30 A.M. to 3:30 A.M. (NBC)

Primetime Encore

Now that you know exactly when to watch, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy for the rest of the month.

