Romper
Image Courtesy Of Marysia x Maisonette Swim Collection

The Cute Marysia X Maisonette Swim Collection Is Perfect For A Mommy & Me Moment

By
Share

If you're ready to take the most adorable beach or poolside pics of your family, then consider matching swimwear. As the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection proves, mommy and me style swimwear is super sweet and stylish. It's a fun and fresh take on some classic summertime styles.

Launched on Wednesday, April 17th, the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection features a whole range of swimwear designed to fit kids and parents alike. Available in yellow and mint gingham shades, the one pieces, mix-and-match two pieces, shorts, and rash guards all go together perfectly. With these bright, summery prints and scalloped edges, this collection of swimwear is begging for Insta-worthy pics of you and your kids playing by the pool. It was designed with travel in mind, so these are also suits that just might earn some space in your suitcase on vacation this year. The collection ranges from $57 - $459, and it's available exclusively on Maisonette's Maman and Míni Shop.

A former ballerina and longtime surfer, designer Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves creates modern swimwear designs with a signature scalloped edge. Just browsing Marysia's website brings up a whole variety of resort wear designs, from colorful maillots to crisp jumpsuits. And on the other side of the collaboration, Maisonette is a one-stop site for children's luxury clothing from a variety of retailers. In their exclusive collaboration, the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection will having you dreaming of family vacay days in no time.

1. Marysia Girls Palm Springs One Piece, Mint

Marysia Girls Palm Springs One Piece, Mint

$129

Maisonette

This girls Mint Gingham Palm Springs Maillot showcases Marysia's scalloped trim styling. It’s fully lined, made true to size, and made with a quick drying fabric. For a coordinated Mommy & Me look, it pairs with the matching women’s one-piece in gingham.

2. Womens Palm Springs One Piece, Mint Gingham

Womens Palm Springs One Piece, Mint Gingham

$345

Maisonette

This women’s swimsuit features a scooped neckline, plunging back, and signature scallop design. Made from quick drying fabric and fully lined, this suit matched perfectly with the kids’ version. It is available exclusively on Maisonette.

3. Boy Shorts, Mint Gingham

Boy Shorts, Mint Gingham

$99

Maisonette

If your kid prefers swim trunks, then you can still all match. The mint gingham swim trunks have a drawstring and waistband.

4. Kids Rash Guard, Yellow Gingham

Kids Rash Guard, Yellow Gingham

$99

Maisonette

The long-sleeve rashguard with a mock neck can help keep your kiddos protected from the sun’s rays. It’s fully lined and made from a quick drying fabric, and its exclusive pattern matches the rest of the collection.

5. Womens Scalloped Mexico Top, Yellow Gingham

Womens Scalloped Mexico Top, Yellow Gingham

$179

Maisonette

If two pieces are more your style, then there are plenty of adorable bikini tops and bottoms in this exclusive collection. With a scoop neckline and capped sleeves, this swim top offers coverage and support.

6. Womens Santa Monica Bottom, Yellow Gingham

Womens Santa Monica Bottom, Yellow Gingham

$150

Maisonette

With its classic high-waisted shape, these swim bottoms will pair with any of the tops offered in the collaboration. They are made from the same quick-drying fabric is a super summery print.