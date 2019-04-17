If you're ready to take the most adorable beach or poolside pics of your family, then consider matching swimwear. As the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection proves, mommy and me style swimwear is super sweet and stylish. It's a fun and fresh take on some classic summertime styles.

Launched on Wednesday, April 17th, the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection features a whole range of swimwear designed to fit kids and parents alike. Available in yellow and mint gingham shades, the one pieces, mix-and-match two pieces, shorts, and rash guards all go together perfectly. With these bright, summery prints and scalloped edges, this collection of swimwear is begging for Insta-worthy pics of you and your kids playing by the pool. It was designed with travel in mind, so these are also suits that just might earn some space in your suitcase on vacation this year. The collection ranges from $57 - $459, and it's available exclusively on Maisonette's Maman and Míni Shop.

A former ballerina and longtime surfer, designer Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves creates modern swimwear designs with a signature scalloped edge. Just browsing Marysia's website brings up a whole variety of resort wear designs, from colorful maillots to crisp jumpsuits. And on the other side of the collaboration, Maisonette is a one-stop site for children's luxury clothing from a variety of retailers. In their exclusive collaboration, the Marysia x Maisonette swim collection will having you dreaming of family vacay days in no time.