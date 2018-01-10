The Cutest Target Maternity Clothes You’ll Want To Live In

Everybody can't agree on everything, but most can agree that Target is a pretty awesome place. (Some of us are more fanatical in our devotion than others, ahem.) But not everything at Target gets rave reviews; in fact, the store has gotten a fair amount of flack for its less-than-stellar options in maternity wear. Unsatisfied shoppers complain that the clothes for moms-to-be are overpriced, low quality, and (worst of all) have zero style. Still, the retail giant does offer some fabulous pieces for expecting moms — really! So how do you find Target's best maternity clothes? Because you haven't had the best luck.

The truth is, there might not be a whole lot to choose from at your local Target. While some locations have a decent selection, many maternity "departments" are tiny to non-existent. But there is a sizable selection of styles (from several different brands) on the Target website — so sizable, in fact, that it can be a little overwhelming to navigate (especially with pregnancy brain fog slowing down your mind's "search functions," so to speak). So we did some browsing to get you started, focusing on top-rated items only. In fact, every piece below gets a rating of 5 stars, with reviewers praising everything from the feel of the fabric to the fit — two of the most important qualities in anything you wear while you're expecting. Even better, everything here from our list of the cutest maternity looks from Target is something you'll want to wear simply because it looks cool (i.e., not like a potato sack).

Happy shopping!

Under the Belly Sweatpants Target Under the Belly Sweatpants, C9 Champion ($32, Target) Looking for that magical pair or pregnancy pants you'll want to literally live in? An impressive number of 5-star reviews claim these are exactly that pair: "I wear these all day everyday. They are so comfortable and have big pockets to fit my keys, phone, and wallet. I wish they came in black!" raved one commenter. "These are seriously the best," wrote another. "They are not baggy or sloppy looking like some sweat pants but they are not too tight like yoga pants that you have to be concerned about underwear lines. They're soft and so comfortable."

Pleated Tank Dress Target Pleated Tank Dress, Isabel Maternity ($25, Target) Perfect on its own or for layering, this stretchy staple's 5 star reviewers love its versatility. Wrote one customer: "Stylish & affordable! Shows off my small, growing bump beautifully and is so comfy! Can dress up or down." And if your bump is no longer what you would classify as "small", the elastic fabric will stretch with you.

Cowl Neck Top Target Cowl Neck Tulip Hem Top, MaCherie ($30, Target) Another piece to score the coveted 5-star review, this top wins points for being the kind of thing you could wear just about anyplace, and any time — even after you've delivered.

Jeggings Target Inset Panel Jeggings, Isabel Maternity ($35, Target) Made of every mama's best fabric friend (stretch denim) and featuring elastic panels in the waistband, reviewers love these jeggings both for pregnancy and transitioning into the postpartum period.

Ruffled Top Target Ruffled Peplum Top, Expected by Lilac ($17, Target) Consider this the rare pregnancy top that can go either casual or a little bit dressy, depending on what you pair it with (one 5-star review says it "looks great with jeans"). Now's a good time to snap it up — this top was originally $49.99!

Floral Dress Target Floral Hanky Hem Dress, Fynn and Rose ($35, Target) For the mom-to-be who's a little bit boho, this is perfect baby shower attire. One reviewer loved the role this dress played in her maternity photo shoot: "I ADORE this dress! I'm just sad that I got it so late in my pregnancy, because I want to wear it everywhere! I purchased it for my maternity photos, and it worked perfectly."

Ripped Jeggings Target Inset Panel Jeggings, Isabel Maternity ($35, Target) Need an edgy pair of pants to go with your vintage maternity rock band t-shirt? Reviewers love these jeggings for being cool and comfy. Wrote one customer: "These are some of the best quality, and still stylish maternity jeans I have found. I'm newly pregnant, and I first went to Motherhood and got some expensive yet super thin leggings. I went to Target two days later and found these which were cheaper in price and much better quality than anything at Motherhood. Go to Target and check out this brand. They're worth your money, if you want something comfy and still wanna look cute."

V-Neck Dress Target 3/4 Sleeve V-Neck Dress, MaCherie ($30, Target) Pregnant or not, you can't go wrong with a wrap dress! This one is popular for its ability to accommodate a growing bump. We love how versatile it is (great for everything from a day at the office to a wedding).