When you merge the worlds of family entertainment and interior design, you get something lovely like a whimsical yet modern collaboration between Disney and Ruggable, the washable rug brand. The popular rug company has introduced their first Disney Ruggable collection, and I predict fans are going to adore this homage to one of Disney's most popular and beloved characters, Mickey Mouse. Sure, it means that you will be walking all over Mickey and his friends, but in this case, I think that's OK. As Ruggable stated on their website, "The magic of Disney, right in your own castle." Looking to make a few updates in your home in 2020? Read on for more details on this delightful new collection.

I must admit I was not familiar with Ruggable, but now that I am, well, sign me up. The company's area rugs and runners are machine washable, consisting of a patented two-piece rug system that includes a removable, waterproof, and stain-resistant rug cover and a nonslip rug pad made with the same latex-free material used in yoga mats. Not only that, Ruggable rugs are hypoallergenic and made from nontoxic materials, and are in varying sizes perfect for all over the house, from your entryway to living room. How cute would this Mickey Mouse rug be in a nursery?

Sprinkled with whimsical elements and subtle silhouettes of Disney’s most loved characters, these machine-washable rugs and runners are as magical as they are functional. And not only that, but I really appreciate that the color choices are not super bright and in the primary family. The collection is made up of neutral tones that would work all over the house, not just in a children's room. For the Disney-loving family, this really is an ideal option to show your love of Mickey and friends in a stylish way. Who can make out Mickey's ears in this gorgeous damask motif option?

At a price point between $109 to $399, a Ruggable rug is an affordably priced design brand that really gets their customer base and knows accidents happen. The fact that these rugs are stain-resistant, waterproof and machine washable truly sets them apart. You can find washing instructions on Ruggable's website, but the good news is they are designed to fit in your home washing machine, so no lugging to a laundromat either. Also, can we talk about this abstract, funky print? I'm getting serious Andy Warhol vibes here and loving this rug for a playroom or even dining room.

Here's to decorating with Mickey and friends and simplifying your life when it comes to the mess that inevitably occurs (let's face it, a messy, imperfect life is the way to go). I'm all for celebrating the joyful underfoot and all around me in 2020.