Getting a dog isn't a small investment of time, money or energy. While you might be tempted to consider basic characteristics of different types of dogs, like size or life span, here's another angle you should definitely be considering: your Myers-Briggs score. Choosing a dog based on your Myers-Briggs score can make you first figure out the pieces of your personality that you'll need to consider before you choose a dog breed.

The Myers-Briggs personality test, which determines what kind of personality type you are based on how you choose to use your perception and judgment, can be very useful in figuring out what type of dog you'll mesh best with. Just like people, dogs have different personalities and character traits, based on their breed.

First things first, you need to take the Myers-Briggs type indicator test, which is free and simple and found online. There are certified evaluators for the test, like therapists or counselors, who might be able to give you more insight into the answers, but you can get a pretty good idea by answering the questions yourself and calculating the answers.

Carl Jung, a famous psychologist, theorized that there were different psychological types, and mother-daughter duo Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter Isabel Briggs Myers came up with a test to put that theory into practice, according to The Myers-Briggs Foundation, and that's how the personality test was created.

Based on your responses to the questionnaire, you'll be given four letters that indicate your personality type: extrovert or introvert, sensing or intuitive, thinking or feeling, and judging or perceiving. Once you have your four letters, you can start figuring out what kind of furry friend to bring home!

1 ESTJ — Australian Shepherd John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The typical ESTJ likes to organize people and projects, and the Australian Shepherd "exhibits an irresistible impulse to herd anything," including people, animals, birds or kids. The American Kennel Club warned that the Australian Shepherd might be a little too much for the average novice dog owner, but luckily the ESTJ shares the impulse to have everyone follow their plans.

2 ESTP — Weimaraner Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Smart and highly energetic," is how Vet Street described Weimaraner dogs, and ESTP personalities are similar. Weimaraners definitely need an extrovert because they've been "Nicknamed the Gray Ghost for his habit of shadowing his owner." That probably wouldn't be an introvert's favorite quality in a dog!

3 ESFJ — Husky Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images ESFJ personalities like cooperation and working with others. Sound like any dog breed you know? Huskies are notorious for working with others to pull sleds across Alaska, but you should know that the husky "needs companionship and to feel like it is part of the family," according to Pet Guide. So if you're getting one, you might need to get it a buddy.

4 ESFP — Dalmatian Oli Scarff/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's a reason why Dalmatians have such an adorable reputation as fire house dogs. They're known to be generally outgoing and friendly dogs that are especially loyal to those they know. ESFP personalities enjoy working with others to get things done, and are equally outgoing and accepting.

5 ISTJ — Akita Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images An Akita would be a good bet for an ISTJ because "He is a fearless and loyal guardian of his family," according to Dog Time. ISTJ personality types value loyalty and traditions, and enjoy keeping things orderly and organized. The Akita is a large dog, known for being affectionate, and respectful as well.

6 ISTP — Labrador Retriever Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images ISTP personalities tend to be flexible and tolerant, which is exactly why they might like a labrador retriever, one of the most happy-go-lucky dog breeds. Dog Notebook explained, "Their zest for life, eagerness to please and ability to “read” human emotions makes Labs the perfect family dog," and you won't find another dog that's more game for unexpected action than a lab!

7 ISFJ — Newfoundland Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images An ISFJ personality is known for being committed and conscientious, pairing well with a Newfoundland dog that shares a few important characteristics. The Newfoundland is a particularly hardworking dog, "He was originally used as a working dog to pull nets for fishermen and haul wood from the forest," said an article on Dog Time. While he's bound to be affectionate and loving, he's not going to be asking you to play every ten minutes!

8 ISFP — Pug Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When the American Kennel Club describes a dog by saying, "Pugs live to love and to be loved in return," you know it's bound to be sweet. Likewise, ISFP personalities are typically quiet, friendly, sensitive and kind. Put the two together and you've got a match made in dog heaven! Pugs tend to show their emotions on their expressive faces, showing surprise, happiness, and curiosity to their owners.

9 ENTJ — Doberman Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The ENTJ can be a little forceful in presenting their ideas, and the Doberman can be a little forceful in its loyalty. There is "a tremendous bond between dog and human that lies at the heart of the Doberman's enduring popularity," said Vet Street of the breed's loyalty and intensity. "Believe it or not, a good Doberman is a stable, friendly dog — unless you threaten his family."

10 ENTP — Irish Wolfhound Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images Bored by routine could describe both ENTP personalities and a whole lot of dog breeds, including the Irish Wolfhound. However, the breed is also known for being kind and gentle, said the American Kennel Club, and very good at reading people, much like a future perfect owner.

11 ENFJ — Collie Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An article in Psychology Junkie explained the best type of dog for an ENFJ personality, who is typically charismatic and a big-picture thinker, is a collie: "Like the ENFJ, collies have an uncanny ability to know when something is wrong, and this ability has made them the subject of many heroic dog stories including Lassie."

12 INTJ — Greyhound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Combining intensity and independence is a combination for INTJ's and greyhounds. DogTime described the greyhound as "quiet, gentle, and affectionate." They're also impressively athletic and known as the fastest dog breed, able to run faster than 40 miles an hour. That's perfect for INTJ personalities who tend to speedily look for solutions to problems and then carry out their plans.

13 INTP — Basset Hound Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Quiet and a little reserved, INTP personalities don't always like a lot of social interaction. That means they're best suited for a dog that doesn't need a ton of social interaction either. Here's how The American Kennel Club described the Basset Hound: "Although they may not be wildly demonstrative in their affections, they are steadfastly loyal." The two can sit quietly together without too much interaction, but be undeniably happy.

14 ENFP — Airedale Terrier Annatronova/Fotolia An ENFP personality is likely to be warm and enthusiastic, but also in need of a lot of affection from other people. Enter one of the most affectionate dog breeds, the Airedale terrier, and you've got a winning combo. DogTime described the dog's personality as such: "Airedale possesses a wonderful playful streak," meaning there should be fun to be had for the whole family with an Airedale around.

15 INFJ — Mastiff Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images News/Getty Images A mastiff is one of the largest dog breeds, so bringing one into your home isn't a decision you'll make lightly, but an INFJ seeks meaning and connection in relationships, so the dog and owner are both going to be in it for the long haul. The American Kennel Club said, "Eternally loyal Mastiffs are protective of family," but cautioned that "a natural wariness of strangers makes early training and socialization essential."