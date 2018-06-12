When done right, mommy and me clothes can be the cutest darn thing in the world. When done wrong, well, call the fashion police. Rest assured though that the new limited edition Mommy & Me Capsule Collection from Reese Witherspoon's clothing line, Draper James, along with Rockets of Awesome, is as sweet as a Georgia peach. That's because they collaborated with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to create a unique line that's infused with Southern charm. Every piece — and there's one for mom, son, and daughter — looks stylish on its own, but together they look picture-perfect.

One thing that immediately struck me browsing through the Draper James Mommy & Me collection was that the items are wonderfully complementary and not matchy-matchy. The mother's look features classic Southern gingham and Cherokee Roses — the state flower of Georgia, and a sweet nod to SCAD's location as well as the new Draper James store in Atlanta. That gingham print is pulled through to the daughter's look, which features a larger, perfectly charming blue gingham. The striped son's look is in the same shade of blue, and even has a little bee on it, another nod to SCAD (their mascot is a bee) and the state of Georgia (the state insect is the bee). All these little details make the line, priced between $28 and $125, feel really special and unique.

Reese Witherspoon created the Draper James lifestyle brand in 2014 to introduce the world to the grace and charm of the South, and quickly created a loyal fan base. With the new Mommy & Me collection, the brand is expanding into new territory — children's clothing.

"We are so excited to share our Draper James Mommy & Me Capsule Collection with our customers. Not only does the collection represent our ability to collaborate — the collection was designed in partnership with students from Savannah College of Art and Design and produced by Rockets of Awesome — but it also represents our commitment to the wants and needs of our customers; since Draper James launched, we have received countless requests for children’s clothing,” said Katherine Brodie, Director of Ecommerce at Draper James.

So how did Draper James, Rockets of Awesome, and SCAD all work together? The entire process sounded like a really remarkable collaboration, according to Reese's blog post on Draper James. The Draper James design team made repeat visits to SCAD to brainstorm ideas and discuss the brand.

"Seeing the process from start to finish was exciting, to say the least. The sketches, silhouettes, and prints came together better than we could’ve ever imaged. The talented SCAD students perfectly captured everything Draper James is about — just in a smaller version," explained Reese in her recent blog post on the Mommy & Me line.

Draper James

To round out the rockstar team, Rockets of Awesome — an adorable kids' clothing box service — produced the Draper James clothing line. "I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Reese and her team at Draper James, in partnership with the students at SCAD, to create a stylish line of mommy an me looks. The partnership is true to our DNA of creating the highest quality clothing paired with original, unique designs, so we’re thrilled to share this collection that we hope both parents and kids will love," said Rachel Blumenthal, Rockets of Awesome Founder and CEO.

The Mommy & Me collection certainly has a cool backstory, but it doesn't stop there. To launch the campaign, Reese had her adorable nieces, Abby James and Draper Witherspoon, along with their mom Jennie, model the girl's looks. They look like true Southern belles donning the gingham frocks. Reese also tapped Gretchen Gunlock Fenton, style maven and former Accessories Director at Glamour, to model the collection alongside her two children. One scroll through Gunlock Fenton's Instagram feed and it's apparent she's got some serious style cred.

All in all, the new Mommy & Me Capsule Collection from Draper James makes you just want to sit on the porch, sipping iced tea with your little loves. It's Southern charm at its best.