It's hard to imagine what life is like inside of the Duggar family's home during Christmas time. With there being 19 siblings in the household (and their spouses and their children), that means there's a lot of wrapping paper, presents, and Christmas cheer to go around. And the Duggar family is already getting in the holiday spirit. In photos shared on Instagram, it's easy to see that the Duggar family's ugly Christmas sweater party looked like they had a festive and silly time together.

The Duggar family is known for being traditional and having a unique set of rules they follow, which is rooted in their strong religious beliefs as Independent Baptists. Their beliefs, of course, are carried into the holidays, where they have super unique family traditions focusing on "the real meaning of Christmas."

Each Christmas, the Duggar family throws a "big birthday party for Jesus," according to a blog written by Duggar mom, Michelle Duggar. During this birthday celebration, they create banners for Jesus and set up a nativity scene. But they also bake cookies and have some holiday fun, too.

But this year, it appears that the Duggar family decided to have a lot of fun. In fact, they threw the first ever Duggar family ugly Christmas sweater party. The results, captured on Jessa Duggar's Instagram account, look absolutely perfect. All of the Duggar siblings appear as if they had so much fun with the theme, wearing "ugly" sweaters (like newlyweds John-David and Abbie Duggar) or just deciding to look straight up goofy (like parents of one Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth).

By looking at how each Duggar sibling dressed up for the party, it's kind of hard to believe that they don't have theme parties more often. Just look at how happy, Josiah and Lauren Duggar, look in their matching "I've been naughty" and "I've been nice" sweaters.

In another photo set, posted by Jessa, all of the siblings, their spouses, and their kids can be seen smiling and enjoying themselves at the party, which was, of course, held in the massive Duggar estate. The smiles on their faces are contagious — you can tell that this Christmas party a few weeks ahead of the holiday made the family so happy.

But there were some familiar faces that were missing from the party. Jessa revealed that Jinger Duggar, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo (and their 5-month-old daughter Felicity), were unable to make it to the party since they live in Texas. While Jill Duggar was in attendance with her two sons, her husband, Derick Dillard, was busy studying for finals at law school. Jessa also wrote that a few more Duggar siblings were unable to attend because they were away on a mission trip in Central America.

But that didn't make the party any less fun. Jessa detailed the hijinks that the Duggar family got into during the party on Instagram:

We ate too much Italian dinner, then dove into desserts that were a part of the baking competition. Next was a white elephant gift exchange, and then board games and a movie to bring the evening to an end.

This holiday party sounds absolutely perfect for the siblings ranging in age from 30 years old to 9 years old, according to In Touch Weekly. When there is food, presents, and board games involved, it sounds like fun for the whole family. Considering that the Duggar family likes to keep Christmas devoted to celebrating Jesus, this is the perfect way for them to celebrate all of the fun festivities associated with the holiday without taking away from why they choose celebrate Christmas.

In a separate post on Instagram, eldest sibling Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, wrote more about the Christmas bash. "Lots of laughter, enjoying the beauty of family, fun, and maybe a little too much dessert!" Anna wrote, telling her followers that a "new tradition" in the Duggar home was born because of this party.

It's a shame that followers were not able to attend this party themselves because it sounds like it was so much fun. Fans of the family and their TLC reality show, Counting On, can only hope that it was captured on tape for their reality show, when the show makes its return to TV screens in the new year.

