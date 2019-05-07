What do you get the couple who has everything? If you're thinking of sending a congratulatory gift to Baby Boy Sussex and his proud royal parents, you might want to stop and think before you send over that blanket, bib, or teddy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are asking for one thing in particular — charitable donations. Here's the easiest way to send a gift to Baby Sussex and donate to a worthy cause.

One way the average non-royal can welcome Baby Sussex is through inLieu, an app created for making monetary donations to specific charities and causes in place of physical gifts. The company has set up a special event page, which can be accessed online or via their app, that can have you donating in no time. You can give as much or as little as you like, at your own discretion or loud and proud by sharing on social media.

For now, the donations sent in honor of Baby Sussex are going to the LunchBox Fund, a New York based charity that provides nutritious daily school meal to children in South Africa.

Celebs like Sarah Paulson and Brooklyn Decker are fans of inLieu, according to a statement from the company given to Romper. Once you log on to the free app you can see why. It makes donations to virtually any charitable organization easy.

Everything is digital, so there's no need for paper forms to be filled out, no phone numbers to call, or letters to be sent. Simply input your information, select the charity of your choice, and your recipient will receive a notification that you have donated in their name.

When you take into account that Americans have a total of $45 billion in unspent gift cards just laying around, according to Finder, charitable donations might just be the best feel-good gift decision you ever made.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been inundated with phsyical gifts ever since their pregnancy was announced, according to E! News, receiving over 90 stuffed animals and hundreds of other gifts.

In early April, a grassroots lead virtual baby shower, #globalsussexbabyshower, had fans donating to various charitable organizations in anticipation of the royal baby, according to E! News.

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex were so touched by the event, they encouraged their supporters to continue the charitable donations in lieu of physical gifts from here on out via an Instagram post.

With that, they highlighted four distinct charities including Baby2Baby, The Lunch Box Fund, Well Child, and Little Village, that provide food, clothing, and medical support for children in need, according to USA Today. Not only will donations to these charities change lives, they are all causes that were near and dear to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Even if you wanted to send over a phsyical gift, the royal couple would not be able to accept it based on traditional protocol, according to TIME Magazine. All gifts received are either returned to sender or sent to local charities and hospitals.

While we don't know much about Baby Boy Sussex, other than that he was born and weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces, we do know one thing. His parents are of the generous variety and they want to help other families in need as much as they can.