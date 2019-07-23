Just when I thought this phenomenon might die down and my house could go back to normal, tour dates for The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical were announced Monday, meaning that Elf on the Shelf season is right around the corner. That's right — you and your kiddos will soon be able to witness Santa's most mischievous helper, aka Elf on the Shelf, getting into trouble on stage. I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but I think it's safe to say you won't want to miss out on this tour.

In case you don't already, Elf on the Shelf's trademark Scout Elves will star in this live musical event, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the magic as Santa prepares for his Christmas Eve flight, with the help of his ace team at the North Pole. The play will focus on one particular Scout Elf, who must help his human family recover from a devastating loss, bringing back the true spirit of Christmas in the process.

"Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again?" a press release states. "Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and wondrous moments that make even the most cynical believe, this momentous celebration of the season leaves spirits high and captivates all with the splendor of Christmas." Sign me up.

As for the tour details, it will hit more than 25 U.S. cities, including New Orleans, St. Louis, Atlanta and Toledo, with a Nov. 14 kick-off in Easton, Penn., wrapping things up in Dallas on Dec. 29, according to POPSUGAR.

The full list of cities include, according to a press release:

Easton, PA (11/14)

Akron, OH (11/15)

Cincinnati, OH (11/16)

Paducah, KY (11/17)

New Orleans, LA (11/19)

Mobile, AL (11/20)

Birmingham, AL (11/21)

Atlanta, GA (11/23)

Orange Park, FL (11/24)

Lakeland, FL (11/25)

Huntsville, AL (11/29)

Louisville, KY (11/30, 12/1)

Richmond, VA (12/2)

Red Bank, NJ (12/3)

Lynn, MA (12/5)

Albany, NY (12/6)

Rochester, NY (12/7)

Syracuse, NY (12/8)

Hershey, PA (12/10, 12/11)

Wilkes Barre, PA (12/12)

Wallingford, CT (12/13, 12/14)

Buffalo, NY (12/15)

Columbus, OH (12/17)

Benton Harbor, MI (12/18)

St. Louis, MO (12/19)

Waukegan, IL (12/20)

Toledo, OH (12/21)

Peoria, IL (12/22)

Evansville, IN (12/23)

Corpus Christi, TX (12/26)

Sugar Land, TX (12/27)

San Antonio, TX (12/28)

Dallas, TX (12/29)

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although tickets to Broadway-level musicals are typically expensive, this splurge might be worth it as it's a great holiday gift for Elf on the Shelf fans, or kids like mine who enjoy the performing arts. "Fans across the globe have responded overwhelmingly to the fun, tradition and heart behind The Elf on the Shelf," Michael Mills of Mills Entertainment said in a press release. "We are excited... to bring this magnetic and truly family-focused brand to the live stage for the first time."

Not to mention, the musical boasts a ton of behind-the-scenes talent, including writer-lyricist Sara Wordsworth (the Frozen musical), composer Russ Kaplan (Dear Albert Einstein), and director Sam Scalamoni (the stage version of Beauty and the Beast). Translation: you know this will be a professional-level performance worth seeing.

Also, some of us parents might have become tired of the traditions that we created in our families. My kids, for instance, told me they love The Nutcracker, but that they don't need to go to the ballet again this winter. And this might be a great time to swap out my old holiday activities for some new surprises. That's the whole point of the Elf on the Shelf gang, anyway — popping up in unexpected places and always up for some new adventures.

So, be sure to grab these tickets and VIP packages when they go on sale this Thursday, July 25. Merry Christmas in July!