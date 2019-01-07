It's not uncommon for an award show staffer to become internet famous, intentionally or not. This year the honor goes to the Fiji water girl photobombing celebrities at the Golden Globes. You go, Glenn Coco!

To give a little background on the whole Fiji water girl thing, it's actually not as ridiculous as it might sound. While it does involve glamorous looking women passing out water bottles to parched celebrities on the red carpet (how much more Hollywood can you get, right?) the initiative benefits a good cause — female directors.

"For every star photographed sipping Fiji Water during tonight’s Golden Globes red carpet — and upcoming awards shows like the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where Fiji Water is the official water—the brand will donate $1,000 (up to $100,000) to the American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women," Adweek reported.

One of the staffers working the initiative — an unnamed woman in a blue dress — is repping hard for the cause. And by that I mean she's photobombing celebrities on the red carpet, which is as amazing as it gets.

Twitter's latest darling has appeared (while holding bottles of Fiji water, of course) in various photos from the evening, casually standing behind celebrities while casting a knowing glance towards the camera. I love her.

Twitter shares my enthusiasm for Fiji water girl, with most people arguing that she's the star of the 2019 Golden Globes.

"FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight," someone joked.

Another person chimed in: "Fiji Water girl saw her chance and took it."

"The fiji water girl is serving LOOKS," one person commented. Opportunity seeking at its finest. Get it queen!"

"The Fiji water girl is every actor who has done a promo job for crappy money under the false promise of it being an opportunity for ‘exposure’, a fan quipped. "And she is winning. # GoldenGlobes2019."

More to come...