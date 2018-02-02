The First Photos Of Chicago West Are Here & Of Course, She's Adorable

This week, the world got its very first glance of the newest member of the Kardashian family: the first photos of Chicago West were published by TMZ on Friday afternoon, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's third child is obviously adorable. The photos weren't shared by Kardashian herself, but were taken by paparazzi as Kardashian reportedly took baby Chicago to the pediatrician.

The images show Kardashian seemingly tucking a blanket around a baby in a stroller, with the picture taken from behind Kardashian and angled to see the baby's face. Other sources showed similar shots of Kardashian and Chicago. The photos definitely seem like a bit of an invasion of Kardashian's privacy — the reality TV star and mom of three has refused to sell pictures of her newborn children, and in the past, she's typically waited a couple of months after birth before sharing any baby pictures with the public.

Romper reached out to Kardashian's representatives for comment regarding the photos, but did not hear back immediately. So far, Kardashian and West haven't addressed the pictures on social media, either, and neither of them have shared too much personal information about their newest arrival other than the initial birth announcement on Kardashian's website. (Kardashian has also shared some information on what three-week-old Chicago's nursery looks like.)

Kardashian has always been pretty generous in sharing her private life with curious fans, so personally, it seems like the public should just simmer down and wait until Kardashian and West are ready for the world to meet their youngest kid. After all, as West told The New York Times, privacy clearly matters to their family. "I would do anything to protect my child," West said in 2013. He continued:

I just don’t want to talk to America about my family. Like, this is my baby. This isn’t America’s baby.

If Kardashian and West stick by their two-month timeline when it comes to sharing pictures of Chicago, the public can expect to see the baby's first mom- and dad-approved pictures shared on social media by mid-March. Kardashian and West only welcomed Chicago into the world on Jan. 15, so they're probably enjoying their first few weeks on their own, along with Chicago's older sister North, 4, and brother Saint, 2.

In a candid post about the benefits and challenges of using a gestational carrier, Kardashian made it clear that bringing Chicago home and spending time with their newborn was extra special. "Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong," she wrote, according to The Today Show. "People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."

And while the connection with Chicago "came instantly" after the baby's birth, it's totally fair that West and Kardashian want to spend that same close, private time with Chicago as they did with North and Saint. "Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true," Kardashian wrote. "We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Here's to hoping the family of five gets to enjoy a little more time on their own — with all the privacy they need — until they decide to share some more details with the world. Chicago West is obviously adorable, but something tells me Kardashian's fans won't have a problem waiting a little longer until they get a close-up of that cute face.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.