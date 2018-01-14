The First Trailer For 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Is Here & It Looks *Intense*

Following its recent Golden Globes win for Best Drama in a TV Series, The Handmaid's Tale released its Season 2 trailer and shook fans to their cores once again. The show's first season closely followed author Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, but Season 2 will follow the narrative's main characters on a new adventure that deviates from the original material entirely. Many on Twitter shared their reactions to the news and the word "excited" is an understatement.

The Handmaid's Tale's first season follows main character June, or Offred, as she navigates life post-reproductive fallout and lives her life as a "handmaid" to a government official known only as "The Commander." Her sole purpose in life is to bring him children via forced sexual encounters as his wife is no longer able to conceive. Painful for everyone involved — except for the Commander, of course — the plot thickens when viewers learn of a planned revolt.

Season 2 premieres on Hulu on April 25 with two new episodes and additional episodes being released every Wednesday thereafter. Judging by the new trailer, all of the old favorite characters will be present. June is shown in the same mask that Emily was wearing during her first season punishment. Serena is shown looking menacing, as always. The Commander looks happy and hopeful — never a good sign. Lydia, Moira, Janine, and Nick all make appearances as well. There's no dialogue in the trailer, but the mood is more than set by Malia J's powerful cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth." The intensity is on.

Hulu on YouTube

Along with receiving a Golden Globe for Best Drama in the TV Show category, main actress Elizabeth Moss — who plays June — also won a Golden Globe of her own for her role in the show. Actress Ann Dowd was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Aunt Lydia as well. Bruce Miller, who created the series, accepted the award and said, “To all the people in the world who stopped The Handmaid’s Tale from coming real: keep doing that.”

The underlying message of narrative to both the book and show feels particularly relevant in the time of #MeToo, #TimesUp, and President Trump. Moss spoke with Rolling Stone about the disturbing parallels between the show and real life in 2017, saying:

It's always been timely. It's just that now there are actual things happening with women's reproductive rights in our own country that make me feel like this book is bleeding over into reality.

Perhaps it is the connections being drawn between the show and real life that have so many on Twitter bursting at the seams with excitement over the trailer and new season.

Some seriously quality gifs were employed to express the many mood of the release. Joy, anticipation, mild anxiety over the possibility of June taking on an entire patriarchal regime.

Others pointed out the fact that while there isn't a second book for the series to follow, author and arguable genius Margaret Atwood is involved in the creation of Season 2, which is reassuring to those who are loyal to the literature.

Season 2 is set to take on a slew of complicated issues, not least of which is June/Offred's pregnancy. Moss spoke with Variety about how the baby will play into the storyline and how it impacts the storyline:

So much of this season is about motherhood. We’ve talked a lot about the impending birth of the child that’s growing inside of her as a bit of a ticking time bomb, The complications are really wonderful to explore. She does have the baby, but it gets taken away from her. She can’t be its mother. It makes for good drama.

The trailer revealed little of the season's plot, but did plenty to set the stage for an exciting 13 episodes. Now you just have to wait until April 25 to find out how it all plays out. Talk about cruelty.