As if turkey, piles of mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, dressing, and pumpkin pie weren't enough to make today an amazing Thanksgiving, Disney just went and blew it out of the water. No, there isn't a new ride at Disney World. And the company didn't reveal yet another new princess movie. (Although that would be a cause for celebration, too.) Nope. On Thursday, Nov. 22, something even more exciting was dropped. And the first trailer for the live-action Lion King will give the Disney kid in you chills.

As E! Online reported, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first teaser trailer for The Lion King reboot, which is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Although the remake of the 1994 classic —which is directed by Jon Favreau — is frequently referred to as "live-action," a more accurate description is actually "photorealistic computer-animated." (You know, since no actual lions were filmed and all.) According to The Hollywood Reporter, this highly-anticipated film will include the voice talents of: James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Bill Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogan as Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and more.

Although the teaser trailer only features the unmistakable voice of James Earl Jones, it's definitely a must-see for those who loved the original movie. Check it out!

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

"Everything the light touches is our kingdom," Mufasa's voice explains, with viewers seeing shots of animals in the savanna. "But a king's time as rule rises and falls like the sun. One day, the sun will set on my time here and will rise with you as the new king." The trailer then shows all of the animals heading toward Pride Rock to welcome the new little prince — as "Circle of Life" plays, naturally. And as PopSugar pointed out, we even get a glimpse of Rafiki lifting up baby Simba for the whole kingdom to see.

The animation is so ultra-realistic and beautiful that Twitter couldn't help but swoon at baby Simba. One Twitter user wrote, "You had me at," along with a still image of the young cub.

Singer Hayley Williams from Paramore summed it up pretty well, tweeting, "Almost cried during the new Lion King trailer." Same.

Yet another Twitter user simply shared a GIF of Simba, Nala, Kiara, and Kovu all roaring in unison with the caption, "YAAAAASSSSSSSS."

Still, some weren't as impressed. One Twitter user wrote, "No. Why do they keep trying to improve on perfection?? Just no."

Another Twitter user bashed the animation itself, writing, "This isn’t even live action. It’s just realistic CGI. All you did was reanimate everything to make it look more dull and bland in comparison to the original. If people want real animals, they could always go to the zoo." Smh.

Haters aside, it seems as if this teaser trailer has gained the approval of the majority of The Lion King fans. Which comes as little surprise, considering the film will actually be Disney's third remake of an animated film slated for 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. (Dumbo comes out on March 29 and Aladdin hits theaters on May 24.) And judging by the success of the Jungle Book remake ($966 million at the box office,) it looks like Disney will most certainly be raking in the dough in 2019. Between The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2 all coming up in 2019, all I have to say to Disney is: Just take all my money, already!