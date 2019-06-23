There are a million solutions out there for when your child is teething, from pricey giraffes to necklaces that mom wears. It's all in the name of making your child comfortable and happy, but that doesn't mean that it can't also be cuter than cute, as is the case with this new Fisher Price Taco Tuesday Gift Set. It is the perfect combination of kitschy quirkiness and practicality, offering up both true taco Tuesday goals and sweet, sweet relief.

The three piece sensory set includes a crinkle taco (with "lettuce", "beans," and "cheese"), a lemon and lime hard plastic teether duo, and to top it all off, an avocado rattle. If you're worried about losing them, fear not; they link together, making them easier to find in the toy bin or diaper bag. The set has something to fill each of your child's sensory needs: The crinkle texture of the taco is tactile and auditory, providing stimulation on two fronts; the clacking lemon and lime can be chewed on or used to make sounds; and the rattle is smooth and sleek but still loud enough to be heard over the crackle of the taco or the clacking of the lemon and lime.

I do not know a single millennial who isn't obsessed with Taco Tuesday, and for good reason. It's delicious and frequently includes copious amounts of Negro Modelo and tequila. Since numbing your child with alcohol is a practice that has long since fallen by the wayside, why not just allow them to suck on some fake limes, instead? When you add in the cuteness that is the avocado rattle, you can see that it really is the perfect teething and sensory toy for the children of the anti-adulting generation.

Recently, there has been a huge trend toward necklaces for teething children made of amber stones. They're very popular. People who use them, swear by them, saying that they really help decrease their baby's pain. Unfortunately, they are also very dangerous, as they are a choking hazard and a risk for strangulation that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned against using. (On top of that, some experts say they're completely worthless, no more useful than snake oil, according to the doctors on the popular website Science Based Medicine.)

This new Fisher Price Taco Tuesday Set isn't snake oil. It's a tangible, tactile toy that won't choke or strangle your child, and it's cheaper than those pricey necklaces as well.

I have been to more than one taco-themed baby shower, and this set would make the perfect centerpiece for a gift for baby. Alternatively, if you want to do a whole gift on this theme, it's easy enough. Just add in a funny avocado onesie, a gift set of the wildly popular book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin and Daniel Salmieri, and a warm, taco printed baby blanket, and you're off to the races. There is even taco wrapping paper if you are so inclined... and crafty.

Taco-themed everything is incredibly popular right now, and this new Fisher Price taco teething set is just filling a hole in the market. Thankfully, Fisher Price has been in this business a really long time, so they're able to bring it to a standard of safety that most of us feel comfortable with. Oh, and remember... this thing is going to sell out fast, so get yours soon.