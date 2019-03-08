Scroll through just about any expecting mom's baby registry, and there's a pretty strong chance you'll find a Fridababy product or two on there. That's because the company makes some of the most beloved tools on the market for dealing with sick, stuffed up, or gassy babies. For $40, Fridababy's Baby Basics Kit lets you test out some of its topsellers, including the NoseFrida, the Windi, and the DermaFrida SkinSoother. You'll definitely want to do yourself or your pregnant bestie a favor and snag one of these super handy kits.

The NoseFrida, also known as the Snot Sucker, may be the product you're simultaneously most and least excited to try. As the name suggests, this handy little tool lets you de-booger your baby. You insert the tube into your little one's nostrils, and then suck on the other end — yes, like a straw. Don't worry, though, there's a filter that keeps you from swallowing a mouthful of mucus, and the Baby Basics Kit comes with four of them. The thought of using it might gross you out, but it's a product I know tons of parents swear by. Here's a step-by-step on how to use it, and while you may want to use it all day everyday once you realize how effective it can be, you'll have to practice some restraint and use it two to three times a day, max.

Baby Basics Kit $40 Fridababy SEE ON AMAZON

Then there's the Windi, aka the gas-passer — the device that one LifeHacker writer aptly nicknamed the "plastic butt straw". If your baby is gassy or having trouble pooping, this little tube gets lots of great reviews. You massage your baby's tummy beforehand, then add some lubricant to the Windi before inserting it gently into their bum (there's a guard around the tube to make sure you can't push it in too far). The Windi should then unleash a torrent of farts, and the stimulation may even help your baby poop. For parents who are looking for a fast-acting remedy without resorting to medications, it can be a lifesaver. The Baby Basics Kit comes with five disposable Windi tubes.

One of the most stubborn issues I encountered with my daughter was cradle cap, and had I known about the DermaFrida SkinSoother, I definitely would have tried it out. The little round rubber brush included in the kit can help you massage away those yucky flakes if you use it during the bath. You can also use it to rub in lotion to keep your baby's skin from getting itchy and dry. The brush has a suction cup on the back, which is a genius way to make sure you just store it right in your tub if you'd like.

The kit also comes with a set of nail clippers, which in my opinion you can never have enough of. I don't know why, but those tiny little things tend to go missing all the time in my house. All the items in this kit come packaged together in a cute zippered case, which should make it a lot easier to find what you need when you're in a pinch.