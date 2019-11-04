The 'Frozen 2' Soundtrack Is Full Of Bops Sung By Elsa, Olaf & More

Frozen 2 will officially hit theaters later this month, but until then the anticipation for Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf's upcoming journey is still at an all-time high. Fortunately, getting to know the Frozen 2 soundtrack can help tide you over until the magical day — ahem, Nov. 22 — finally arrives.

The highly-anticipated sequel was previously slated to premiere on Nov. 27, but Disney ultimately opted for Nov. 22 as the release date, according to the BBC. Which means in less than three weeks, guys, theaters will be packed with parents and their children dressed as Anna and Elsa. As you re-watch the original Frozen movie, the official Frozen 2 trailer and teaser trailer — and play the first looks at some of the songs from Frozen 2 on repeat — I'd like to make you aware of another way you can pass the time in anticipation the sequel.

The Frozen 2 soundtrack will drop on Friday, Nov. 15, meaning you and your kiddos will have an entire week ahead of the movie to learn all of the songs by heart. In addition to the songs you'll hear during the movie — like Idina Menzel's "Into the Unknown," and Josh Gad's "When I Am Older" — there are some end-credit songs that people are pretty pumped about.

For starters, Panic! At the Disco will be singing its own version of "Into the Unknown," according to E! News. End-credit songs by Kacey Musgraves and by Weezer will also be included. (You can already pre-order the soundtrack now, if you want!)

The Frozen 2 soundtrack, which will be released by Walt Disney Records, features 11 tracks along with the writing talents of married couple, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who also wrote the music for Frozen. The full lineup of songs on the soundtrack is listed below:

"All Is Found" by Evan Rachel Wood "Some Things Never Change" by Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel & Josh Gad & Jonathan Groff & Cast of Frozen 2 "Into the Unknown [feat. AURORA]" by Idina Menzel "When I Am Older" by Josh Gad "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.)" by Jonathan Groff "Lost in the Woods" by Jonathan Groff "Show Yourself" by Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood "The Next Right Thing" by Kristen Bell "Into the Unknown (Panic! At The Disco Version)" by Panic! At The Disco "All Is Found (Kacey Musgraves Version)" by Kacey Musgraves "Lost in the Woods" (Weezer Version) by Weezer

Spoiler alert: The full version of Panic! At the Disco's "Into The Unknown" was released on Monday, Nov. 4 on YouTube.

Co-director of the film, Jennifer Lee, told Billboard that Frozen 2 music reflects "characters' growth" and "the deepening of their story." She added, "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic... Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

In case you were wondering, Twitter seems pretty pumped for the release of the Frozen 2 soundtrack ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel. One Twitter user recently wrote, "BRENDON URIE ON FROZEN 2 SOUNDTRACK WOAH OMG AHHGH."

Another person tweeted, "Can they release the frozen 2 soundtrack already so I can learn the lyrics and be ready to sing along."

Yet another Twitter user declared, "I need the frozen 2 soundtrack NOW"

Yeah, I'm with all of them. The heck with Nov. 22 — it Nov. 15 yet?