Unless you live under a rock, you've probably seen the new Frozen 2 trailer that dropped last week. Although there was precisely zero dialogue in the nearly-2-minute video, it's clear this sequel will be taking on a much darker plot line. And the aesthetics? Pretty much everyone is in agreement that it is by far the most visually-stunning Disney teaser yet. So it comes as little surprise, really, that the Frozen 2 trailer was watched more in the first 24 hours than any other animated movie trailer in history.

As Digital Spy reported, the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 dropped on Feb. 12 — and Disney fans promptly lost their sh*t. Because not only was it the first glimpse the world has gotten of what's in store for Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven's next chapter, but the video was just so well done. So well done, in fact, that it broke a seriously impressive record. According to the Independent, the Frozen 2 teaser managed to attract 116.4 million views within the first 24 hours alone — beating out the previous record of 113.6 million views held by Incredibles 2. (Holy crap, right?) In honor of its awesomeness, I invite you to re-live the magic all over again.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

This epic trailer basically blew Twitter's mind. One person tweeted a screenshot comparison of the original versus the sequel, writing, "Frozen 1 teaser trailer: stupid snowman Frozen 2 teaser trailer: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild."

Another twitter user wrote, "Like lowkey, the Frozen II trailer might be one of the best first teaser trailers Disney has done in a while. No dialogue, no big reveals or spoilers, just a pure visual spectacle with breathtaking animation, while hinting at a lot of action and a darker, more serious tone."

Yet another person tweeted, "Me and my friends on our way to see Frozen 2 in November, " along with the viral "Let's go, lesbians" clip from Billy on the Street. LOL.

In case you're scratching your head over the seemingly random lesbians reference, it may have something to do with the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend online campaign that pushed for Disney to make Elsa the first LGBTQ princess, as Us Weekly reported. Frozen writer and co-director Jennifer Lee didn't rule out the possibility, either. "I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people," Lee told HuffPost at the time. "It means the world to us that we're part of these conversations. Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things." She continued:

For me … Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go.

Honestly, this trailer still has me super pumped for November. I simply must know what evil force Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff are up against. What role do those two new characters — who make split-second appearances in the teaser trailer — play in the plot? Will Elsa be paired up with a romantic partner at all? For now, there aren't any real answers to these questions. What is known is Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad will all be returning for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter — as well as two newcomers, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. But I need more!

How many more days is it, again, until the reported Nov. 22 premiere? It can't come soon enough.