The Full List Of Speakers At The 2019 Women's March Is One Impressive Lineup
The 2019 Women’s March is much more than just a walk through the streets. It’s a message to people everywhere that women won’t stand for bigotry, hatred, and misogyny. It’s also a chance to come together and enjoy the company of other women just like you and I, and to hear the voices of some inspiring and educational speakers. Here is the full list of speakers for the 2019 Women’s March and it is quite the lineup of luminaries, activists, and influencers.
First off, here’s a little information about the main Women's March in Washington D.C. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, 1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C., 20004, according to the Women’s March website. The path of the march will be a half-mile walk to the rally point, which will take place at Freedom Plaza. The march will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and the rally kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The march is ADA accessible and there is a lot of great information on the website about how to find that rally point, how to plan for the weather, and how to navigate transportation in that busy city. Perhaps the most important tip: wear comfortable shoes.
Once the march reaches the rally point there is an impressive lineup of people scheduled to speak — 44 speakers in all. They include recognizable names like Ashley Judd and Gloria Steinem, and lesser known but no less important people like Judith LeBlanc, the Director of the Native Organizers Alliance.
Here is the full list, according to the organizers:
Ai-jen Poo, Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Aida Hurtado, Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara
Amanda Nguyen, President and Founder, Rise
America Ferrera, Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington
Angela Davis, Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz
Ashley Judd, Humanitarian, PhD student, Actor
Bob Bland, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington
Carmen Perez, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice
Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Donna Hylton, Formally Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist
Dr. Cynthia Hale, Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church
Erika Andiola, Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution
George Gresham, President of 1199 SEIU
Gloria Steinem, Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer
Hina Naveed, Co-Director of DRM Action Coalition
J. Bob Alotta, Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice
Janet Mock, Author of the New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness & the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty
Judith LeBlanc, Director of Native Organizers Alliance
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising
LaDonna Harris, President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women’s Political Caucus
Linda Sarsour, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Co-Founder of MPowerChange
Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter, Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention
Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Melissa Harris-Perry, Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center, Editor-at-Large, Elle Magazine
Melissa Mays, Environmental Justice Activist, Flint
Michael Moore, Filmmaker
Rabbi Sharon Brous, Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR
Raquel Willis, Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center
Rhea Suh, President of Natural Resources Defense Council
Scarlett Johansson, Actress, Activist
Sister Ieasha Prime, Executive Director, Barakah, Inc.
Sister Simone Campbell, Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby
Sophie Cruz, Immigrant Rights Activist
Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin
Maria Hamilton, Mother of Dontre Hamilton
Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner
Lucia McBath, Mother of Jordan Davis
Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist
Van Jones, President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator
Wendy Carril, Human Rights Journalist
Zahra Billoo, Spokeswoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations
Randi Weingarten, President, AFT
Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter, Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center
Roslyn Broc, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors
The march also has a feature known as the Artist Table which, according to Slate, are celebrities who may not be present at the event but have agreed to act as ambassadors and advocates for the mission of the march. This year’s Artist Table includes names like Edie Falco, Harry Belafonte, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Though there are many more non-celebrity speakers than celebrities, some of those famous names have garnered a lot of attention in the past. President Trump took to Twitter in 2017 to express his distaste for the messages he was hearing.
But those messages are well received across much of the rest of the nation and on Jan. 19 millions of women will join those who have protested in the past by participating in the 2019 Women’s March. For full details and to find a march in your area visit the Women’s March 2019 website.