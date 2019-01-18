The 2019 Women’s March is much more than just a walk through the streets. It’s a message to people everywhere that women won’t stand for bigotry, hatred, and misogyny. It’s also a chance to come together and enjoy the company of other women just like you and I, and to hear the voices of some inspiring and educational speakers. Here is the full list of speakers for the 2019 Women’s March and it is quite the lineup of luminaries, activists, and influencers.

First off, here’s a little information about the main Women's March in Washington D.C. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Freedom Plaza, 1455 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington D.C., 20004, according to the Women’s March website. The path of the march will be a half-mile walk to the rally point, which will take place at Freedom Plaza. The march will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and the rally kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The march is ADA accessible and there is a lot of great information on the website about how to find that rally point, how to plan for the weather, and how to navigate transportation in that busy city. Perhaps the most important tip: wear comfortable shoes.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Once the march reaches the rally point there is an impressive lineup of people scheduled to speak — 44 speakers in all. They include recognizable names like Ashley Judd and Gloria Steinem, and lesser known but no less important people like Judith LeBlanc, the Director of the Native Organizers Alliance.

Here is the full list, according to the organizers:

Ai-jen Poo, Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Aida Hurtado, Professor and Luis Leal Endowed Chair, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, University of California, Santa Barbara

Amanda Nguyen, President and Founder, Rise

America Ferrera, Chair, Artists Table of Women's March on Washington

Angela Davis, Distinguished Professor Emerita, UC Santa Cruz

Ashley Judd, Humanitarian, PhD student, Actor

Bob Bland, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington

Carmen Perez, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Executive Director, the Gathering for Justice

Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Donna Hylton, Formally Incarcerated, Criminal Justice Reform Activist

Dr. Cynthia Hale, Founding and Senior Pastor of the Ray of Hope Christian Church

Erika Andiola, Political Outreach Manager, Our Revolution

George Gresham, President of 1199 SEIU

Gloria Steinem, Feminist Writer, Activist and Organizer

Hina Naveed, Co-Director of DRM Action Coalition

J. Bob Alotta, Executive Director, Astraea, Lesbian Foundation for Justice

Janet Mock, Author of the New York Times bestseller Redefining Realness & the upcoming memoir, Surpassing Certainty

Judith LeBlanc, Director of Native Organizers Alliance

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and Co-Founder, MomsRising

LaDonna Harris, President of Americans for Indian Opportunity & Original Co-Convener of the Women’s Political Caucus

Linda Sarsour, Co-Chair, Women's March on Washington, Co-Founder of MPowerChange

Maryum Ali, Muhammad Ali's Daughter, Social Worker, Juvenile Delinquency Prevention

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Melissa Harris-Perry, Director, Anna Julia Cooper Center, Editor-at-Large, Elle Magazine

Melissa Mays, Environmental Justice Activist, Flint

Michael Moore, Filmmaker

Rabbi Sharon Brous, Founder/Senior Rabbi, IKAR

Raquel Willis, Communications Associate for Transgender Law Center

Rhea Suh, President of Natural Resources Defense Council

Scarlett Johansson, Actress, Activist

Sister Ieasha Prime, Executive Director, Barakah, Inc.

Sister Simone Campbell, Executive Director, NETWORK Lobby

Sophie Cruz, Immigrant Rights Activist

Sybrina Fulton, Mother of Trayvon Martin

Maria Hamilton, Mother of Dontre Hamilton

Gwen Carr, Mother of Eric Garner

Lucia McBath, Mother of Jordan Davis

Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of Women's March on Washington, Social Justice Activist

Van Jones, President of Dream Corps, CNN Commentator

Wendy Carril, Human Rights Journalist

Zahra Billoo, Spokeswoman, Council on American-Islamic Relations

Randi Weingarten, President, AFT

Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's Daughter, Trustee, Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center

Roslyn Broc, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors

The march also has a feature known as the Artist Table which, according to Slate, are celebrities who may not be present at the event but have agreed to act as ambassadors and advocates for the mission of the march. This year’s Artist Table includes names like Edie Falco, Harry Belafonte, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Though there are many more non-celebrity speakers than celebrities, some of those famous names have garnered a lot of attention in the past. President Trump took to Twitter in 2017 to express his distaste for the messages he was hearing.

But those messages are well received across much of the rest of the nation and on Jan. 19 millions of women will join those who have protested in the past by participating in the 2019 Women’s March. For full details and to find a march in your area visit the Women’s March 2019 website.