The Funniest Tweets About Beyonce At The 2018 Grammys Prove The Internet Actually Can’t Handle Her Presence

Beyoncé has ~arrived~. After skipping out on the red carpet, people thought that Beyoncé would never show to the 2018 Grammy Awards, but she did, appearing in the audience halfway during the show. Fans were relieved, and the funniest tweets about Beyoncé at the 2018 Grammys prove that no one could handle her appearance at the show.

The awards show needed some Beyoncé and she definitely delivered. Although she showed up to the Grammy Awards fashionably late, she showed up in style. Beyoncé looked absolutely gorgeous in her black velvet dress, black hat, and sunglasses to block out everyone criticizing her for not showing up sooner. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's six-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, made her appearance at this year's Grammy Awards alongside her mother, looking super adorable in a contrasting white dress to her parents' dark attire.

But, like most events Beyoncé attends, all eyes went to Queen Bey and Twitter was quick to make jokes about her appearance and the fact that she showed up a little too late to the awards show. Although she didn't bring her newborn twins as a guest, her appearance was much welcomed and much talked about on Twitter. It's unfair how great Beyoncé looks.

It's hard to believe that just one year ago at the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé was pregnant with twins, and gave one of the most visually stunning performances to grace the Grammys stage that night. JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were there in the audience to cheer her on and offer their support, of course. But this year, everything is a bit different. Beyoncé gave birth to those twins, a daughter Rumi, and a son, Sir, in the summer.

More to come...