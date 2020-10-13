Babies are expensive. Between all the gear they need, the clothing, the diapers, and the feeding stuff, it really adds up. Thankfully Prime Day is here to help knock down some of those costs. A favorite brand among parents, Graco, has major Prime Day deals featuring some of the lowest prices you'll see.

Car seats and strollers are the offerings for this year's Prime Day, and the discounts are steep. Some of the items featured are on sale with an additional discount, and the rest of the deals are a simple 20% off the original price at checkout. These highly-rated, famously safe seats are the gold standard for baby transportation, and now is definitely the time to buy. Having had Graco car seats for both of my babies, I can tell you that they are a cinch to assemble, to install, and yes, to clean. Because if you know anything about babies, you know that at some point your baby will throw up, poop, and spill food and drink all over the seat. The fact that you can get the cover off and clean without much fuss is a huge bonus. (Seriously, I have used a hose on ours more than once. If only we could do the same for the toddlers.)

If you've been on the fence about when to buy, Graco's Prime Day sale might be just the nudge you need.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2. Graco Modes Element Travel System Graco Modes Element Travel System, Includes Baby Stroller with Reversible Seat, Extra Storage, Child Tray and SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat, Canter Amazon | $259.99 $179.99 SEE ON AMAZON Follow me on a journey with this sale. It's originally priced at $259.99, and on sale for $224.99, and you'll get 20% off of that, taking you down to $179.99.